FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A few players flung their gloves into the sky after shortstop Andy Fordyce’s throw was secured in first baseman Gino Maccarini’s glove for the final out of Fort Collins High’s May 6 victory over Rocky Mountain.

Most of the players embraced on the infield grass before lining up to shake hands with the No. 2-ranked Lobos. Getting just its second victory over its crosstown rival since 2009 was plenty of reason for Fort Collins to celebrate.


