CHEYENNE – Tylor More hadn’t been back to Cheyenne in close to 20 years, but he spent Wednesday driving around to the city’s baseball fields with his younger brother, Phillip.
A flood of positive memories rushed back to the Mores as they recalled their rise from Cheyenne Junior League to Cheyenne Youth Baseball League and finally to Cheyenne Post 6.
They were standouts at every level, but truly starred during their time wearing Sixers uniforms. Both earned the chance to play collegiately, and Tylor was even drafted out of high school by the New York Mets.
It was their time with Post 6 that brought them back to Cheyenne this week. Both players were inducted into the program’s hall of fame.
They were joined in this year’s class by Aaron Smith (2006-10) and Colby Harrison (2007-10), and the 2006 Post 6 squad that finished as Northwest Regional runners-up.
“Post 6 changed all of our lives for the better,” said More, who was an outfielder. “The program from when I grew up has only gotten better. There’s better coaching, better facilities, and it’s just better all the way around.
“It’s nice to see the evolution of this because I think it’s a really great opportunity for the boys that are coming up now. The guys who were inducted (Wednesday) broke a lot of ice for these guys and helped Cheyenne get on the map. It’s a good feeling to be part of this.”
Phillip More was a standout shortstop that hit .350 from the leadoff spot. He recounted spending early season practices walking around with a bucket and clearing the Pioneer Park infield of rocks.
“I’ve followed the program from afar, but followed it pretty closely when our younger brother, Mikey, was coming up,” Phillip said. “That was when I really got to see Powers Field and the way the community had gotten behind baseball. Seeing what’s developed has been awesome.
“Post 6 has put a lot into it, the parents have put a lot into it, and so has the community. They should all be proud of what this program has become.”
The Mores played together at Dixie State College in the early 2000s, winning a Region XVIII title and earning a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament. Phillip More closed his collegiate career at NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
Smith shares Cheyenne’s single-season pitching wins record (14). He joked about himself being a soft-tossing left-hander who got by with considerable help from his teammates playing behind him.
Smith played collegiately at Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College before wrapping up his career at Division II Nebraska-Kearney. He spent a season playing for the Tucson Saguaros of the independent Pecos League.
Smith now coaches Post 6’s junior varsity Hawks team. He feels it is his duty to give back to the program that gave him so much.
“It’s only natural to want to give back when you come through this program,” Smith said. “This is where I fell in love with the game. When you get done playing, whether it’s college or professional, you want to come back and help these kids grow and love the game.
“Post 6 is one big family, and we want to see it continue to grow. I want the guys I’m coaching become not just great baseball players, but great people through the life lessons this game provides. This program has made me who I am, and I’m thankful for it.”
The 6-foot-7 Harrison was a standout on the mound, at first base and at the plate for the Sixers. His 21 home run 2010 season still stands as Cheyenne’s single-season record.
Harrison was a two-time all-conference honoree at NCAA Division I Northern Colorado. He has coached Post 6’s freshman level Prep team since 2016.
Harrison already has several former Sixers teammates who are hall-of-famers.
“It’s an incredible list of names to be a part of,” Harrison said. “We really enjoy this program, the history behind it and appreciate how much has gone into helping it progress to where it is now.
“We’ve tried to make it almost a collegiate level program. That’s what we’ve built toward with our off-season stuff and our hitting facility. Being part of it and being able to give back is awesome.”
The 2006 Post 6 squad that was inducted Wednesday captured the Wyoming Class AA state championship at home before playing in the Northwest Regional in Casper. Cheyenne dropped the opener to the Billings (Montana) Scarlets before rallying through the loser’s bracket to face Lincoln (Nebraska) Southwest in the final. The run through the loser’s bracket included a seven-run rally against Bellevue, Washington, to advance to the championship game.