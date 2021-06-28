CHEYENNE – Julian Romero hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to give Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 a lead, and then he tossed an inning of relief to help it secure at 5-2 victory over Fargo (North Dakota) Post 2 on Sunday morning.
The Sixers (41-12-1) went 3-2 at the CWC Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Nebraska. The losses were both by one run.
Cheyenne knotted the score 1-1 in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Fisher Brown. Freshman catcher Hayden Swaen gave Post 6 a 2-1 lead by leading off the fourth with a solo home run to left field.
Fargo pulled even on Caden Headlee’s triple in the fifth. Colter McAnelly and Zack Costopoulos both rapped singles to start the Cheyenne fifth. Romero scored both on a double to center for a 4-2 lead. The Sixers added another run on an error in the sixth.
Romero pitched an inning of hitless relief to pick up his second save of the season. Senior right-hander Ben Bohlmann pitched two innings of relieve to pick up his seventh win of the season.
Costopoulos, Romero and Swaen were all 2 for 3 at the plate for Cheyenne, which hosts Gillette (37-21) in a conference doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 5, FARGO 2
Fargo…… 100 010 0 – 2 5 2
Cheyenne…… 010 121 X – 5 8 0
Fargo pitching: Emineth, Tostenson (4), Boutain (6) and Harris and Bachman (6). Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Bohlmann (5), Romero (7) and Swaen and Lobmeyer (6).
W: Bohlmann (7-2). L: Emineth. S: Romero (2).
2B: Fargo 2 (Leininger, Clasen); Cheyenne 1 (Romero). 3B: Fargo 1 (Headlee). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Swaen).