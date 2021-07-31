CHEYENNE – Colter McAnelly was a single away from hitting for the cycle and pitched three perfect innings as Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 defeated the Laramie Rangers 9-2 to capture their 29th Wyoming AA state championship Friday in Laramie.
The Sixers’ first three runs came on an error following a Julian Romero hit in the top of the second inning. McAnelly put the Sixers up 5-0 in the third with a two-run shot that scored Dominic Lopez.
Laramie scored two runs in the fourth, but Post 6 put together seven hits over the fifth and sixth innings that turned into four runs.
Hayden Swaen and Zack Costopoulos both went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Kelden Hastings had an RBI triple. McAnelly drove in three runs.
Feezer allowed two hits and zero earned runs in four innings of work.
McAnelly – who has verbally committed to the University of Missouri – was voted Wyoming's Class AA player of the year. He batted .377 (80 for 239) on the season with 22 doubles, nine triples, four home runs and 64 RBIs. On the mound McAnelly went 7-1 with four saves, a 1.35 ERA, 108 strikeouts and 11 walks in 62 innings.
Sophmore right-hander Bradley Feezer was named the state's pitcher of the year. He posted a 14-2 record with a .758 earned-run average, 139 strikeouts and 26 walks across 92-1/3 innings.
They were joined on the all-state first team by Costopoulos, who batted .414 (109 for 263) with 29 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 107 RBIs. His RBI total is a single-season record for Post 6.
Junior outfielder Dominic Lopez also was named first team all-state. He batted .346 (88 for 254) with 17 doubles, two triples, a home runs and 52 RBIs.
McAnelly, Feezer and Costopoulos were unanimous all-staters.
Romero, Ben Bohlmann, Ty Lobmeyer, Travis Onisto, Garrett Oswald and Trenton Rodriguez earned second team all-state nods. Onisto was a first-teamer in 2019 and '20, and a second team pick in '18. Oswald earned second team honors in 2020.
Laramie's Aaron Lozano was voted coach of the year.
The Sixers (68-17-1) start the Northwest Regional Tournament against Eugene, Oregon at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Gillette.
CHEYENNE 9, LARAMIE 2
Cheyenne……….032 022 0 — 9 11 2
Laramie……….…000 200 0 — 2 2 1
Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, McAnelly (5), and Anderson. Laramie pitching: Dodd, Morris, and Morris, Medina.
W: Feezer (14-2). L: Dodd.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos and McAnelly). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (McAnelly and Hastings). HR: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly).