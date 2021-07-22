CHEYENNE – Five singles and three walks in the bottom of the sixth inning led to seven runs for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 as it defeated the Greeley GoJo’s 11-6 during Senior Night on Wednesday at Powers Field.
Dominic Lopez went 1 for 4 with two RBI and two runs. Kelden Hastings went 1 for 4 with three RBI. Trenton Rodriguez was 1 for 4 with two RBI and pitched an inning of relief. Ty Lobmeyer played all nine positions in the field.
Cheyenne (63-17-1) closes out the regular season on a four-game win streak and opens up the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Monday in Laramie.
CHEYENNE 11, GREELEY 6
Greeley……….. 010 200 3 – 6 11 1
Cheyenne…….. 012 107 x – 11 12 0
Greeley pitching: Cook and Barr. Cheyenne pitching: Sullivan, Oswald (4), Rodriguez (5), Bohlmann (6), Lobmeyer (7) and Lobmeyer and Anderson (2).
W: Bohlmann (9-2). L: Cook.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Romero). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).