CHEYENNE – A fire truck blared its siren and honked its horn as it escorted the bus and van carrying the Cheyenne Post 6 baseball team down Windmill Road and into the Powers Field parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

The road-weary players ambled out of the vehicles and into the waiting arms of a few dozen family and friends who assembled to welcome home the first Wyoming team to earn a spot at the American Legion World Series.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus