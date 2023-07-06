CHEYENNE — Last week in its opening two games of the Firecracker tournament, the Cheyenne Post 6 American Legion baseball team was plagued by slow starts. This lead to two losses to open the tournament and put the Sixers on their back foot the rest of the weekend.

Post 6 again got off to a bit of a slow start in the opening 1½ innings of its Mountain West World Series opener against the Rocky Mountain Oysters. Senior shortstop and pitcher Colter McAnelly said the team was unsure if it would fold or rise to the occasion.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

