CHEYENNE — Last week in its opening two games of the Firecracker tournament, the Cheyenne Post 6 American Legion baseball team was plagued by slow starts. This lead to two losses to open the tournament and put the Sixers on their back foot the rest of the weekend.
Post 6 again got off to a bit of a slow start in the opening 1½ innings of its Mountain West World Series opener against the Rocky Mountain Oysters. Senior shortstop and pitcher Colter McAnelly said the team was unsure if it would fold or rise to the occasion.
Cheyenne rose to the occasion, putting home four runs in the bottom half of the second to grab a 5-3 lead – a lead in which it would not relinquish.
“We knew we were going to be seeing a really good baseball team,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “…I am really proud of the way we bounced back answered (their three-run inning) with four runs and played well.”
McAnelly and Corey Williams both recorded three-hit games for the Sixers. McAnelly finished with three RBI on two triples and a double. Williams finished with two singles and an RBI triple. Mason Tafoya also left his mark on the game, grabbing two RBI doubles in the game.
Bradley Feezer picked up the win on the mound for the Sixers. He went four innings and gave up four hits and three runs while striking out seven batters.
Post 6 opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to a triple from McAnelly and an RBI single from Kaden Anderson. But the Sixers left two runners on base – both of which were in scoring position.
Rocky Mountain made the Sixers pay in the top half of the second inning. The Oysters picked up three runs on three hits to grab a 3-1 lead.
But the Sixers managed to overcome the slow start with a four-run second inning to regain control of the game. Tafoya got the Sixers back within one with a RBI double. McAnelly added another triple to knock in two more runs. Julian Romero drove in the final run of the inning on a RBI single to right field.
“It was good (to get the momentum back),” McAnelly said. “I don’t think we have scored four runs in an inning in awhile. I think it puts confidence in our team that we can swing the bat.”
After putting home two more runs in the bottom of the third thanks to RBI from Tafoya and McAnelly, the teams went scoreless for the next two innings. But Post 6 rang up four more runs to take an 11-3 lead into the final half inning of the game.
Rocky Mountain added two runs in the top of the seventh to make things a little tighter, but was unable to overcome the deficit. Williams recorded the final out on a high-fly ball to right field to seal the 11-5 win for the Sixers.
“We played really well,” McAnelly said. “Everybody came out, hit good and had good energy. It was a fun game to be apart of.”
The Sixers play again tonight at 7 p.m. in a showdown with the 970 Sun Devils. Lain said the game will be a battle due to how loaded the Sun Devils squad is.
“They are going to have a really good arm on the mound and so will we,” Lain said. “It should be fun.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.