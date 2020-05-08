CHEYENNE – It’s not on a field, it’s in small groups, and there’s no breaking the huddle, but Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 is elated to be playing baseball any way it can.
Wyoming Legion baseball teams were allowed to start practice Monday. However, there is a lengthy list of guidelines they must follow to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s exciting,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said during a phone interview. “It’s been about six weeks since we’ve seen all these guys. To be around them a little bit and start working on the game and start getting ourselves ready for the season is awesome.
“It has given us something to be excited about and look forward to. The guys are energized and excited to get going.”
Wyoming baseball teams could start games as early as May 15, provided state, county and municipal health orders allow for groups greater than 10 to gather. Games would be contested without fans, but local media could be allowed inside the gates to chronicle the action, Wyoming Legion baseball chairman Cody Beers said. Teams also are being encouraged to livestream their games over social media.
Before that can happen, teams must get through the next two weeks of practice by following the stipulations laid out by Beers.
Included in those 15 orders are:
Groups of no more than nine – including coaches – can be at practice at any time. That includes arrival and departure.
Players should be six feet apart at all times, and cannot share protective equipment, such as batting helmets and catcher’s chest protectors and shin guards.
Equipment must be sanitized before and after each practice.
Post 6 doesn’t have access to city-owned fields, but submitted its social distancing and sanitation plan to city leaders earlier this week. They’re hopeful the guidelines set by Beers and extra precautions they’re taking help them get to a field sooner, rather than later. They’re also willing to take any added measures the city suggests.
The Sixers have been practicing at the WYCO Baseball Academy off South Greeley Highway. Pitchers and catchers are practicing in one group, while infielders and outfielders have their own groups.
Coaches are wearing masks as players rotate between three stations. The indoor station features batting practice, while the outdoor stations are split between base running and fielding drills. Players are washing their hands and equipment between each station during the two-hour practices.
“We’re taking the state guidelines very seriously, because we don’t want to be the group that messes it up for everyone else,” senior infielder Grant Redman said during a phone interview. “We’re even taking extra precautions, because we want to make sure we have a baseball season.”
Fielding practice isn’t what it would be if the Sixers could get onto a field. Even outside the WYCO facility, there is only so much room to hit flyballs and grounders. Post 6 is spending its time focusing on fielding fundamentals and footwork.
“We’re doing what we can, since we can’t get any live reads,” Redman said. “Once we’re able to get out on the field, it will make a huge difference.”
Senior pitcher Garrett Oswald is happy to be practicing, and said the new rules for practice haven’t been an impediment for Cheyenne’s pitchers and catchers.
“We were throwing bullpens into the wind the other day,” he said during a phone interview. “It must have been blowing 40 miles per hour out there right in our faces. It sucked, but we still got our work in.
“We have been putting in some good work. I’m trying to make sure I use this time to get ready for college.”
Oswald will play for Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska, next season. He wasn’t sure the COVID-19 pandemic would give him one more chance to pull on a Post 6 uniform. He is relishing the opportunity to practice and is willing to do whatever he needs to do to hit the diamond this summer.
“I’m glad that we’re at least getting to have some sort of season, and that we can get back out there and play,” he said.
Post 6’s June schedule typically features several out-of-state tournaments and occasional home games against out-of-state foes. That will have to change based on health orders in those states.
Several states have canceled their Legion seasons entirely. Legion’s national organization scrapped its eight regional tournaments and World Series. The only thing Wyoming teams have to play for is a state championship. But that is more than enough.
“When things first started getting postponed because of coronavirus, I thought we might miss just a couple weeks of practice,” Redman said. “The longer it went, and the more states that canceled their Legion seasons, the more I wondered if we were even going to get a season.
“The uncertainty was the worst. We still have something to play for. We still have goals we can reach.”