CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 grabbed two wins Saturday at the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Sixers (29-7) turned 14 hits into 14 runs to best Miles City, Montana, 14-0 in its first game.
Zack Costopoulos was 3 for 3 at the plate with five RBI’s including a two-run homer and two doubles. Colter McAnelly was 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs. Dominic Lopez, Hayden Swaen, Hayden Swaen each drove in two runs.
Xander Jarosh and Julian Romero combined to pitch the shut out.
Cheyenne beat Post 320 Stars out of Rapid City, South Dakota, 12-4 in its second contest of the day.
Kelden Hastings drove in three runs and had a two-run homer. Mason Tafoya was 1 for 2 at the plate and had two RBI’s. Romero was 2 for 4 with one RBI and scored two runs.
Post 6 continues play today to wrap up the tournament.
CHEYENNE 14, MILES CITY 0
Miles City……….000 00x x — 0 3 5
Cheyenne………416 3xx x — 14 14 0
Miles City pitching: Maulina, Price (4) and Hurr. Cheyenne pitching: Jarosh, Romero (3) and Swaen.
W: Jarosh. L: Maulina.
2B: Cheyenne 5 (Costopoulos 2, Brown, Anderson, Swaen). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).
CHEYENNE 12, RAPID CITY 4
Cheyenne…….….302 61x x — 12 9 3
Rapid City……….010 03x x — 4 5 2
Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Lobmeyer and Anderson. Rapid City pitching: Wetzer and Ness.
W: Rodriguez. L: Wetzer.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Lopez, Costopoulos, Feezer); Rapid City 2 (Darrow, Rogers). 3B: Rapid City 1 (Rosellas). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Hastings).