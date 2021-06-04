CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 outscored its opponents 23-0 Thursday on the way to two wins at the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Sixers beat Plattsmouth, Nebraska, 8-0 in its first contest and Julian Romero and Post 6 blanked Alliance, Nebraska, in a 15-0 victory that lasted three innings because of a mercy rule.
Colter McAnelly was 2 for 3 and scored three runs against Plattsmouth. Hayden Swaen and Fisher Brown each had two RBI’s.
Garrett Oswald pitched five innings, allowed one hit and struck out eight batters.
Seven different Sixers had at least one hit and one RBI against Alliance. Keagan Bartlett was 3 for 3 at the plate, driving home four runs. Post 6 rang off six hits in the third inning.
The Sixers play Sturgis, South Dakota, at 12:30 p.m today.
CHEYENNE 8, PLATTSMOUTH 0
Cheyenne………..000 320 3 — 8 9 1
Plattsmouth..……000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Lobmeyer and Anderson. Plattsmouth pitching: Campin, Hinton and Denton.
W: Oswald. L: Campin.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos and Swaen).
CHEYENNE 15, ALLIANCE 0
Alliance…….…000 xxx x — 0 1 1
Cheyenne…….069 xxx x — 15 11 0
Cheyenne pitching: Romero and Lobmeyer. Alliance pitching: Manson, Halouska, Littletop and Escamilla.
W: Romero. L: Manson.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Bartlett and Costopoulos). 3B: Bartlett.