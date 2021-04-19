CHEYENNE – Junior Zach Costopoulos had a big game offensively to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 rally to win the nightcap of a doubleheader sweep over Laramie on Sunday at Powers Field.
Costopoulos went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs during a 7-5 come-from-behind victory. His two-run double to dead center field with two outs in the sixth inning provided the winning runs for the Sixers (5-2).
Costopoulos also had a two-run home run in the first inning, and a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Laramie (1-2) scored five runs on five hits during the third inning. That included a three-run double by starting pitcher Brandon Chavez. Ben Ruckman got the Rangers on the scoreboard with a run-scoring single, while Riley Hogsett also had an RBI double.
Costopoulos cut the lead to 5-3 when he singled to left scoring Julian Romero from second base in the fifth frame. Mason Tafoya added an RBI single to get Post 6 within one run at 5-4.
Laramie loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. Reliver Ty Lobmeyer got a pair of strike outs before Chavez grounded up to first to end the threat.
That was the second time Cheyenne escaped a bases loaded situation. Laramie had the bases loaded with one out in the fifth.
Post 6 third baseman Fisher Brown drew a one-out walk in the sixth before moving to second on Colter McAnelly’s two-out single to shallow left. Dominic Lopez followed with a walk. Both McAnelly and Lopez scores on Costopoulos’ double to center for a 7-5 lead.
Romero and Lobmeyer both had two hits for Cheyenne.
Ruckman, Morris and Hogsett both had two hits for the Rangers.
In the opener, Brown singled to left field to score Keagan Bartlett from second base with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning to provide the difference in a 5-4 win.
Hogsett doubled to right field with two outs in the seventh to give the Rangers the tying run on base. Ryan Chamberlain grounded out to third to end the game.
Senior Ben Bohlmann picked up the win on the mount, working two innings and striking out three. Four Sixers pitchers combined to strike out nine batters.
McAnelly went 2 for 4 for Cheyenne, while catcher Hayden Swaen had a two-run double.
The Rangers tallied just four hits in the opening game of the twinbill.
CHEYENNE 5, LARAMIE 4
Laramie…… 020 020 0 – 4 4 3
Cheyenne…… 210 101 X – 5 8 3
Laramie pitching: Chamberlain and Morris. Cheyenne pitching: Applegarth, Rodriguez (3), Bohlmann (5), McAnelly (7) and Swaen.
W: Bohlmann (2-0). L: Chamberlain (0-1). S: McAnelly (2).
2B: Laramie 1 (Hogsett); Cheyenne 1 (Swaen).
CHEYENNE 7, LARAMIE 5
Laramie…… 005 000 0 – 5 10 2
Cheyenne…… 200 023 X – 7 11 1
Laramie pitching: Chavez, Ruckman (6) and Morris. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Jarosh (3), Lobmeyer (6), Romero (7) and Anderson.
W: Lobmeyer (1-0). L: Ruckman. S: Romero (1).
2B: Laramie 2 (Chavez, McLean); Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).