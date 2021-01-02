Trenton Rodriguez
Buy Now

Trenton Rodriguez

Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 starting pitcher Trenton Rodriguez delivers a pitch against the Rocky Mountain Oysters during the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood-bat tournament Saturday at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Tyler Poslosky/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Ben Bohlmann and Trenton Rodriguez’s college choice was as much an academic decision as it was a baseball decision.

The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 pitchers both cited Mount Marty University’s commitment to its player’s academic success as the prime reason they signed with the NAIA school in Yankton, South Dakota, earlier this week.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at

@jjohnke.

comments powered by Disqus