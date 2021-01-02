...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie, and
central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 starting pitcher Trenton Rodriguez delivers a pitch against the Rocky Mountain Oysters during the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood-bat tournament Saturday at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Tyler Poslosky/WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Ben Bohlmann and Trenton Rodriguez’s college choice was as much an academic decision as it was a baseball decision.
The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 pitchers both cited Mount Marty University’s commitment to its player’s academic success as the prime reason they signed with the NAIA school in Yankton, South Dakota, earlier this week.