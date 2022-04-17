LARAMIE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 took advantage of the few early times it put the ball in play during its season-opener.
With just four hits through the first three innings, the Sixers put up nine runs. They rolled that into a 11-3 victory over Laramie on Saturday afternoon at Cowboy Field. The contest was originally scheduled to be played at Powers Field in Cheyenne, but was moved to Laramie because of the overnight snow.
“Early in the game, we put some pretty darn good at bats together and I think that – offensively – is going to be our strength this year. We’re just really experienced at the dish,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “We got sloppy there in the middle innings … but got right back into quality at bats late in the game.”
Post 6’s first run of the season came on a bases loaded walk from Hayden Swaen that scored Mason Tafoya. The following two runs of the frame came on an error and runer-scoring groundout from Kaden Anderson.
Being disciplined at the plate itself, Laramie’s first run of the season also came on a bases loaded walk from Billy Jenkin that scored Riley Hogsett.
After batting through its lineup in the first, Colter McAnelly extended Cheyenne’s lead to 5-1 in the top of the second with a two-run home run to left field on the first pitch of the at-bat he saw. It was the Sixers’ first hit of the season.
“I think everybody’s swings were good and we’ve seen a lot of live at-bats in practice, and that’s helped us get ready,” said McAnelly, who went 3 for 4 with five RBI and scored four runs. “I just caught the barrel (on the home run), and it felt good.”
Post 6 was at the top of its lineup again in a third inning that featured a two-run single from McAnelly and an RBI single from Dominic Lopez to give the Sixers a 9-1 advantage. Following that, the Rangers defense didn’t allow a hit over the next three innings and sat Post 6 down in order in the fourth and sixth frames. That included a five-pitch sixth inning by Jace Moniz.
“It was our third time being on the field, so we weren’t really sure what to expect,” Rangers manager Aaron Lozano said. “We got a lot of things we need to work on and a lot of things we were pleasantly surprised with. Moniz with the five-pitch inning, that’s as efficient as it gets. If you’re doing that in April, I’m pretty excited about that.”
The Sixers’ bats came back alive in the top of the seventh. McAnelly drove in Tafoya with a double down the third-base line and Zack Costopoulos followed by scoring McAnelly on a line drive to center field to cap the Sixers’ scoring.
Lopez finished 3 for 4 at the plate while Tafoya drew three walks and scored four runs. Garrett Dodd, Alex Mercil and Jenkin each had an RBI for the Rangers.
The teams are set to retake the field today in Cheyenne, weather permitting.
“It was good to be able to get outside and play some baseball,” Lain said. “We were a little sloppy, but obviously everyone’s going to be early. We still have some things to clean up still, but we did some good things, showed some good signs.”
CHEYENNE 11, LARAMIE 3
Cheyenne…….. 324 000 2 – 11 8 1
Laramie……….. 100 100 1 – 3 6 1
Cheyenne pitching: Haught, Applegarth (3), Colgan (5), and Anderson. Laramie pitching: Jenkin, Malone (1), Branch (3), Dodd (5), Moniz (6), Moore (7) and Medina.
W: Haught (1-0). L: Jenkin (0-1).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly). 3B: Laramie 2 (Dodd, Malone). HR: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly).