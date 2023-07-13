CHEYENNE — After his first year at Scottsdale Community College, Kaden Anderson had a choice to make. He could take the summer off or he could return to his hometown and go on one last ride with the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 squad.
The Cheyenne Central grad chose the latter.
“There was no question. I was always coming back,” Anderson said with a smile.
Perhaps the biggest reason for his return is what happened just over a year ago. Anderson had time taken away from his senior season when he was hit in the face while attempting to lay down a bunt. Despite broken bones in his face, he returned to action just a month later.
But while he was able to come back, the lost time left him with a feeling of unfinished business.
“I didn’t get the time I wanted from my senior year,” Anderson said. “I wanted to come back and get that time back.
“(Not being able to play again after sustaining that injury) kind of crossed my mind, but with talking to the doctors and making sure I could come back — this is my life, and I love this sport.”
Since returning to the Post 6 squad, Anderson has proven to be a vital member of the team. His numbers on the field speak for themselves.
The super-senior has amassed a .330 batting average, with 34 hits and 24 RBI in 36 games played. He has also been a fixture behind the plate as the team’s primary catcher, and rarely lets balls get past him. Recently, he has been behind the plate for a 14-strikeout shut-out pitching performance by Colter McAnelly and a perfect game effort from Bradley Feezer.
“It was a game changer the day he showed up from being at school,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “It changed the entire dynamic of our team. He is a leader and a clutch player. We wouldn’t be the team we are without him.”
One of Anderson’s main jobs on the diamond, aside from simply catching the ball, is to find the right times to make mound visits to calm down pitchers. Throughout the course of his time with Post 6, particularly in recent years, it has been something he has excelled at.
“It just takes knowing the situation and which pitcher is out there,” he said. “When you have Colter on the mound, you know he is going to get it done. But when you have a younger guy on the mound, you might need to settle him down a bit. It (may be) his first start on the mound, so the nerves might get to him.”
His ability to find the right times to make those mound visits is what helps Anderson be a second voice on the field for Lain. Coaches don’t have as many opportunities during a game to visit the mound and talk over issues with the pitchers. Anderson’s ability to know what to say, as well as when to say it, makes him another assistant coach, according to Lain.
“He knows how to control the running game, and he understands the game as good as any coach,” Lain said. “He is able to talk to guys and help combat that. He knows our pitchers really well, and is able to dial guys back in.”
But Anderson’s abilities extend far beyond the diamond. Throughout the course of this season, has been able to use the wealth of experience he has gained from college and his time with Post 6 to become one of the team’s primary leaders and mentors.
“I have always wanted our boys to succeed in this sport,” Anderson said. “I don’t want to see anyone struggle, so I try to push everyone to the best they can be. It has been fun seeing how much they have improved.”
One person he has been a mentor to is Hayden Swaen. Swaen primarily plays first base for the Sixers, but has been called upon to play behind the plate from time to time during his Post 6 his career.
Swaen said Anderson’s wealth of knowledge about the catcher position has helped him when he goes in behind the plate.
“When I came in as a freshman and got moved to catching, he was the main guy that helped me with adjusting to the roles,” Swaen said. “He knows how to play the big role and play the game right.
“He has been in a lot of situations where it is win or go home, and he has won a lot of them. Having that on the team, especially with this young group of guys, is really special.”
With just under a month remaining in Post 6’s season, Anderson’s time wearing the red and blue is coming to an end. But instead of focusing on what the end will entail, Anderson is focused on enjoying the time he has left with his teammates and imparting as much wisdom as he can to the younger players.
“I just want to play as long as we can,” Anderson said. “We are going to get to state, then get past state. We have something special.”