CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 split its final two pool play games at the Perfect Game Midwest Series on Saturday in Olathe, Kansas.
The Sixers opened the day with a 13-0 win over Urquhart Baseball of Overland Park, Kansas, and ended it with a 4-0 loss to the (Wichita) Kansas Curve.
Junior left-hander Julian Romero went the distance on the mound against Urquhart, striking out six and allowing just one hit. Freshman catcher Hayden Swaen was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Junior Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs. Kelden Hastings’ lone hit was double. He also had two RBIs.
Against Kansas, junior Dominic Lopez had two hits.
Lefty Travis Onisto pitched 3-2/3 innings of relief, striking out four and giving up just one hit.
Cheyenne (32-10) closes out the tournament at 7 a.m. today.
CHEYENNE 13, URQUHART 0 (4)
Urquhart…… 000 0 – 0 1 2
Cheyenne…… 436 X – 13 8 0
Urquhart pitching: Vasser, Cloutier (2), Murphy (2), Cook (3) and Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Romero and Swaen.
W: Romero (4-2). L: Vasser.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Hastings, Swaen 2). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).
KANSAS 4, CHEYENNE 0
Cheyenne…… 000 000 0 – 0 3 1
Kansas…… 202 000 X – 4 4 1
Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann, Onisto (3) and Lobmeyer. Kansas pitching: Reynolds, Askew (6) and Duran.
W: Reynolds: L: Bohlmann (6-2).