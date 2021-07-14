CHEYENNE — A three-run eighth inning lifted Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 5-2 win over the Sheridan Troopers in the backend of a conference twin bill Tuesday. The win secured the sweep as the Sixers bested the Troopers 9-7 in the first game.
The two wins moved Cheyenne’s record to 9-1 in conference and allowed it to lock up a No. 1 seed in the Wyoming AA tournament that starts July 26 in Laramie.
Freshman Mason Tafoya was 4 for 7 on the day with three RBI. Junior Zack Costopoulos went 4 for 8 with three RBI, including a RBI double that scored the go-ahead run in game two. Sophomore Colter McAnelly was 3 for 8 with two RBI.
Ben Bohlmann and Xander Jarosh both came in on relief and picked up wins on the mound.
Cheyenne (56-15-1) opens the 41st Tony Andenucio Memorial tournament in Pueblo, Colorado, against the Oklahoma Travelers out of Woodward, Oklahoma, at 10:30 a.m Thursday.
CHEYENNE 9, SHERIDAN 7
Cheyenne…..…..250 002 0 — 9 14 2
Sheridan……..…420 000 1 — 7 9 1
Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann, Oswald (4) Lobmeyer (6) and Swaen. Sheridan pitching: Stowe, Greer and Kilpatrick.
W: Bohlmann (8-2). L: Stowe.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Brown, Romero, Tafoya); Sheridan 1 (Steel). 3B: Sheridan (Stowe). HR Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).
CHEYENNE 5, SHERIDAN 2 (8)
Cheyenne……..010 000 13 — 5 9 1
Sheridan………002 000 00 — 2 7 0
Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly, Romero (4), Jarosh (7) and Anderson. Sheridan pitching: Gronough, Hall (7) and Killion (8).
W: Jarosh (3-0). L: Hall
2B: Cheyenne 4 (Romero, Costopoulos, Hastings); Sheridan 1 (Stowe). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Bohlmann).