CHEYENNE – Sophomore right-hander Bradley Feezer struck out six batters and walked just one over 5⅔ innings to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 4-0 victory Sunday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Post 6 (23-7) has won its past nine games.
Cheyenne took the lead by scoring three runs in the fifth inning. Junior catcher Kaden Anderson reached on an error to lead off the inning. Freshman Mason Tafoya was inserted into the game as a courtesy runner and stole second with two outs.
He scored on sophomore shortstop Colter McAnelly’s single to right field. McAnelly scored on junior first baseman Zack Costopoulos’ double to center. Costopoulos scored on freshman Hayden Swaen’s single through the left side for a 3-0 advantage.
Sixers’ junior left fielder Julian Romero added an RBI groundout to short with one out in the sixth.
Second baseman Kelden Hastings and center fielder Ben Bohlmann also had singles for Cheyenne.
Senior right-hander Ty Lobmeyer didn’t allow a hit and struck out one in the final 1⅓ innings of relief.
CHEYENNE 4, HASTINGS 0
Cheyenne…… 000 031 0 – 4 6 0
Hastings…… 000 000 0 – 0 3 3
Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Lobmeyer (6) and Anderson. Hastings: Brooks, Musgrave (5), Miller (6), Conant (7) and Montague.
W: Feezer (6-0). L: Brooks.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).