CHEYENNE — Trying to decipher the other team’s signs is a game within a baseball game.
Dugouts are filled with players who think they’ve spotted the indicator and know what the coach’s swipes, touches and tugs that follow are telling players to do. Being able to accurately decode the other team’s signs gives teams a leg up.
Best of all, it’s perfectly within the rules.
Having your signs stolen isn’t a coach’s worst nightmare, but it certainly is in the neighborhood. Just ask Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 manager Ty Lain.
The Sixers had their signs swiped twice at the 43rd Tony Andenucio Memorial Tournament earlier this month in Pueblo, Colorado.
“(Colorado Baseball Academy) took our signs multiple times throughout that game, even after we changed them,” Lain said. “When we played Pueblo (Azteca) in the semifinals, they got our signs.
“It was very frustrating. By the end of the day, I was determined to find something that kept that from happening again. You can’t have that happening in this game.”
Cheyenne has since adopted a radio system in an effort to prevent piracy. Lain has a walkie talkie in the dugout, where he relays orders to Post 6’s catchers, who have an earpiece attached to a walkie talkie in one of their back pockets.
Lain tells his catchers which pitch he wants and where he wants it. The catchers give standard pitch signs to their pitchers and then set up in the desired location.
“I like it because I’m a tempo guy, and I can get to my next pitch faster,” Andrew Thomson said. “It allows our catchers to have more communication with coach. That really helps.
“You don’t have to wait for coach to get through the signs. He can just tell the catcher exactly what he wants and where he wants it, and the catcher can get that information to me quickly. It’s allowed me to keep rolling.”
Sophomore pitcher Marcus George said the system makes the game run more smoothly.
“We don’t have to keep mixing up signs, we don’t have to worry about our own guys missing signs,” George said, “And we don’t have to worry about whether hitters know what’s coming because their team picked our signs and is relaying that information from the dugout.”
Adopting the system wasn’t without hiccups. The radios were on different frequencies for the first few innings. That wrinkle has since been ironed out.
Catcher Kaden Anderson was worried that having a wire running from his right ear down his back into his left pocket might create issues when he threw, but that hasn’t been a problem. The system has made his life easier.
“It’s been nice not having to look over for a sign,” he said. “It’s sped up the game a little bit. That’s huge for pitchers. Once you get into a rhythm, you’re better, and this allows them to keep that up and offset what the hitters are trying to do against them.”
The radio system isn’t just about keeping teams from knowing what pitches are coming, Lain said.
“I can be in our catcher’s ear and let him know when we think a runner might try to steal, when a hit-and-run might be coming, or if we need him to reposition a guy,” the coach said. “We still want our infielders to be able to see what pitch is coming out, so I’m telling our catchers what to call, they call it, and our defense goes from there.
“It’s about more than just pitch and location. It’s allowed me to have a voice out on the field. (Anderson) is already really good with that stuff, but it’s been great for our young catchers, because it helps them learn and make sure we’re covered.”
Enough Wyoming coaches sought permission to use radio systems that the state’s American Legion Baseball commissioner recently signed off on them for conference and state tournament games. Whether Cowboy State teams will be able to continue radio communication at the regional level has yet to be determined.
Lain is prepared should Post 6 advance that far.
A system using quarterback wrist bands with plastic windows has grown in popularity at all levels of baseball and softball over the past decade. The system uses color and number combinations that correspond with an answer key to create a virtually unbreakable code.
“You can switch your card out every inning and have it be completely random,” Lain said. “It should be almost impossible to pick the number system.
“That’s going to be our backup plan if we get to regionals and can’t use our radios. We’ll use a little bit of both and see what we’re comfortable with and decide what works better for us.”