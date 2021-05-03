CHEYENNE – Zack Costopoulos hit an RBI single to right field that gave Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 the lead during a 6-3 victory over Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 on Sunday afternoon at Powers Field.
The win was the Sixers’ second of the three-game series with Rapid City.
Cheyenne (11-3) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to run-scoring singles from Costopoulos and Ben Bohlmann. It added another run to the advantage in the second inning.
The Hardhats (1-2) knotted the score with three runs in the third.
Costopoulos’ second RBI single of the game put Post 6 up for good in the fourth.
Bohlmann drove home another run with a single in the sixth. He scored on a Keagan Bartlett single four pitches later for a 6-3 lead.
Bohlmann finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Junior Julian Romero tossed four innings of relief to pick up his first win of the season. He allowed just two hits and struck out four batters during his appearance.
Post 6 plays at Casper at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
CHEYENNE 6, RAPID CITY 3
Rapid City…… 003 000 0 – 3 7 5
Cheyenne…… 210 102 X – 6 8 2
Rapid City pitching: Tillery, Nelson (6) and Jegure. Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Romero (4) and Anderson.
W: Romero (1-0). L: Tillery (0-1).