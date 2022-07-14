CHEYENNE – With Julian Romero’s speed, extra-base hits almost seem inevitable.
However, the lefty for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 thrives at hitting the ball to the opposite field, often limiting that opportunity to reach second or third. His 49 singles are the second most on the roster behind third baseman Mason Tafoya’s 51.
“He uses the left side of the field a lot, and when he burns that left fielder is when he’s going to get those extra-base hits,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “His bread-and-butter is being able to use the backside gap and being able to bump the breaking ball through the middle of the field. That’s kind of where his approach is, which is more conducive to a leadoff type guy.
“He’s an aggressive hitter. He’s always looking to swing, which is really good for a young hitter. When he gets the right pitch, he’s in attack mode, and seems to put the right swing on it a lot of the time.”
The five triples he’s hit on the season prove he takes advantage of those few opportunities, though.
Romero has spent time in the leadoff role in the past, and Lain said he won’t be surprised if Romero ends up at the top of the order in college. He currently sits second on Post 6 with a .404 batting average of players with at least eight at-bats on the season. He holds an on-base percentage of .497 and an on-base-plus slugging number of 1.004.
He’s given Cheyenne some quiet consistency in the middle of the order.
“(Left field) is my hot spot, just sitting back on the ball so I don’t roll over. So, hitting opposite is my main place to hit it,” said Romero, who will play at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota. “I just have a lot of confidence going into the batter’s box and trying to hunt out fastballs, hit them where they’re pitched and try to get on (base).”
He’s currently on a five-game hitting streak entering today’s Gabe Pando Memorial tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado. Post 6 starts the tournament against the Loveland Aces at 2:30 p.m.
The Cheyenne East graduate said he often struggles when he falls behind in the count, which is why he’s adamant about hitting the first pitch. It’s something that’s commonplace for batters.
“Trying to get that first-pitch fastball has always been my thing. That’s the first pitch you’re going to get and be on time for,” Romero said. “I’ve had a lot of success hitting those. When I get behind, I sometimes struggle to get on (base).”
Romero’s maturity has made strides, Lain said. It’s allowed the left fielder to brush off mistakes or easily put an unsuccessful at-bat behind him.
“It’s just his maturity that’s grown as far as being able to play the next pitch. When he gets out, he’s able to handle failure a little better,” Lain said. “With more at-bats, he’s become a more mature player, a more mature hitter, and he’s been huge for us.”
That same mindset has also allowed Romero to develop throughout his years with the program. He’s developed as an outfielder, as a batter, and has developed his mental game.
“You gotta have more confidence than anything. When you have confidence, you’re more successful. I just got more comfortable this season and am ready to play,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. You just gotta keep your head up. We’re just trying to grind to make it as far as we can this year.”