CHEYENNE — For the second time in four games, Julian Romero delivered a walk-off double for a Cheyenne Post 6 victory.
On Friday, his knock helped Cheyenne to a 2-1 victory over Ellsworth, Maine, at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
“I just like being in that spot, I guess,” said Romero, who also had a walk-off double to lift the Sixers to a 4-3 win in an elimination game at the Northwest Regional on Sunday.
“We were freaking out a little because of the spot we were in, so we needed to relax, take a step backward and win each pitch.
“We did that and were able to get the win.”
The Sixers (66-16) close pool play against reigning national champion Troy, Alabama, at 5:30 tonight. They’ll advance to the semifinals with a win, as both teams are 1-1 in the tournament.
Cheyenne had been no-hit by League City, Texas, left-hander Jacob Cyr during Thursday’s opening game. Romero notched Post 6’s first hit with a single to center field in the bottom of the first inning. Breaking through in the hit column helped Cheyenne settle down.
“We were playing really tense because it’s our first time here,” Romero said. “After that first hit, we were ready to roll.”
Senior right-hander Bradley Feezer picked up the victory after striking out seven hitters and walking just one during the seven-inning complete game effort.
He allowed just two hits and one earned run.
“Everything was working; it was almost like the perfect day for a pitcher,” Feezer said. “My changeup was good against lefties, my curveball was getting a lot of swings and misses, and my fastball had some life on it.”
Cheyenne manager Ty Lain stopped Feezer and gave him a hug on his way to the dugout before the bottom of the seventh inning.
“He was phenomenal (Friday),” Lain said.
“He’s a workhorse. He took the ball and never gave it up. He’s been working in our indoor facility since he was 8 or 9, and we’ve always told him he was going to be a guy that got us the last out at a World Series.
“So, it was great to see him do that. It was pretty surreal. I stopped him because I wanted to tell him how much we appreciate him and all the work he’s put in for this program. I’m really proud of him and his career.”
Post 6 took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Catcher Kaden Anderson led off with an infield single on a hard ground ball that forced Ellsworth shortstop Colin Sullivan to make a diving stab to keep the ball from going into the outfield. Anderson took second when Landon McAnelly grounded out to second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Center fielder Nolan Horton drove Anderson home with a single to center.
Ellsworth got that run back in the next inning on H. Curtis’ bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center. Colter McAnelly helped make sure the score remained 1-1 when he snared Miles Palmer’s line drive and flung the ball to second baseman Kaed Coates for a double play.
Feezer gave up a leadoff single in the fourth, but retired the next 12 batters he faced.
Ellsworth starter Peter Keblinsky pitched into the seventh inning, getting a pair of strikeouts to start the frame. Keblinsky had to leave after throwing 108 pitches.
Palmer came on in relief and hit Colter McAnelly with the fifth pitch he threw. He got ahead of Romero 1-2 before Romero doubled over the head of right fielder Brady Pert to score McAnelly from first.
“I told everyone before the inning to take a deep breath, exhale and remember what we’re capable of offensively,” Lain said. “We had to put an inning together and go win one for (Feezer), and that’s what we did.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters