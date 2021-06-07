CHEYENNE – A six-run fourth inning propelled Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 10-2 victory over Fremont, Nebraska, during the championship of the Veterans Classic on Sunday afternoon in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Sixers (30-7) trailed 1-0 entering the fourth, but junior outfielder Dominic Lopez knotted the score on a one-out double to left field that scored Julian Romero from first.
Zack Costopoulos followed with a single, and the bases were loaded when Mason Tafoya was hit by a pitch. Kelden Hastings picked up an RBI when he was hit by a pitch to give Cheyenne a 2-1 lead.
Ben Bohlmann drove Costopoulos home on a groundout to first for a 3-1 advantage. Cheyenne added two more runs on an error, and Kaden Anderson pushed the score to 6-1 with a single that scored Fisher Brown from second.
Costopoulos hit a three-run double to center field with two outs in the sixth to put Cheyenne up 9-2. Anderson drove home the final run with a double to left with two down in the seventh.
Sixers sophomore right-hander Bradley Feezer improved to 7-0 on the young season by fanning six hitters and allowing just one earned run across four innings. He gave up six hits and walked two batters. Left-hander Travis Onisto worked two innings of hitless relief, striking out four.
Cheyenne has now won 16 consecutive games. It returns to action Tuesday for a doubleheader against Laramie, which starts at 5 p.m. at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 10, FREMONT 2
Cheyenne…… 000 603 1 – 10 5 0
Fremont…… 100 010 0 – 2 7 4
Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Onisto (5), McAnelly (7) and Anderson. Fremont pitching: Mueller, Cooper (5), Benson (6) and Gossett and McKenzie (6).
W: Feezer (7-0). L: Mueller.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Anderson, Costopoulos, Lopez).