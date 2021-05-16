CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 left seven runners on base in the first three innings during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Casper Oilers.
That trend ended in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Sixers scored seven runs en route to a 12-2 win at Powers Field.
“We haven’t executed with runners on base very well at all,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “We haven’t done the simple, easy job of getting the ball in play with a runner on third and less than two outs. We came through with some big hits in the end, but we still haven’t executed the way we want to and still have to improve there.”
After Bradley Feezer made quick work on the mound for Cheyenne to start the game, Casper pitcher Braden Barr walked Post 6’s first four batters. Barr managed to get out of the jam by striking out three batters and only allowing one hit – a single from Julian Romero that scored Dominic Lopez.
Casper got on the board by getting a run on an error from Cheyenne center fielder Mason Tafoya in the top of the second inning. In the top of the third, Barr singled up the middle and was sent home on a Morgan Pickett line drive to left field to tie the game 2-2. That was the last of the success that the Oilers found in the box as Feezer retired 10 of the next 12 batters he faced.
“At the beginning (my pitching) was a little iffy,” the righty said. “I just took a chill pill in the dugout and calmed down and everything seemed to click and seemed to connect and it just worked out.”
With the help of two errors from Casper third baseman Shane Taggert and a wild pitch, the Sixers pulled away in the fourth. Lopez started the scoring in the frame with a single to right field, scoring Kaden Anderson who reached first on a walk and advanced after a Tafoya hit forced one of Taggert’s errors.
Two outs and five batters later, Kelden Hastings was up to bat for the first time of the season. Hastings has been dealing with shoulder issues, which forced him to miss the first month of the season. Neither the injury nor the layoff impacted his production and he sent a pitch to deep center field that bounced off the fence to score Colter McAnelly and Zack Costopoulos.
Anderson was back in the box and singled up the middle to score Romero and Hastings, but was caught stealing second to end the inning.
“Our bats just started rolling and we were making the pitcher throw a lot of pitches,” said Hastings, who finished 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. “We weren’t letting him throw his curveball for a strike, he couldn’t locate it very well so he was hunting out fastballs.”
Hastings singled again in the sixth and scored on an error by shortstop Grant Nipper for the game-winning run.
Tafoya was 2 for 3 at the plate and scored two runs and Anderson drove in two runs. The Sixers drew nine walks as a team.
Feezer pitched a complete game, fanned 11 batters and allowed just six hits and one earned run. Although Feezer didn’t need much, he confirmed that it’s always nice to get some run support.
“The bats were working (Saturday),” Feezer said. “And I like that.”
CHEYENNE 12, CASPER 2 (6)
Casper……….... 011 000 – 2 6 4
Cheyenne……. 200 721 – 12 9 2
Cheyenne pitchers: Feezer and Anderson. Casper pitching: Barr, Doyle (5) and Douglass.
W: Feezer (3-0). L: Barr.
Cheyenne 5 Casper 4
CHEYENNE – Julian Romero touched home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 a 5-4 victory in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against Casper.
Dom Lopez was 3 for 4 at the plate and scored two runs. Kelden Hastings was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Three other Sixers knocked in a run.
Ben Bohlmann pitched six innings and allowed two runs on seven hits.
Cheyenne visits North Platte, Nebraska, today for doubleheader starting at noon.
CHEYENNE 5, CASPER 4
Casper...........101 011 0 – 4 8 1
Cheyenne.......101 200 1 – 5 10 2
Cheyenne pitching: Bohlman, Lobmeyer (7) and Swaen. Casper pitching: Lewis, Stowe and Douglass.
L: Stowe.
2B: Cheyenne 4 (Rodriguez, Lopez, Costopoulos and McAnelly); Casper 1 (Nipper). 3B: Casper 2 (Pickett and Douglas).