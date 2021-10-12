CHEYENNE – Nebraska was the first Power 5 school to show interest in Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 right-hander Bradley Feezer.
The Huskers came into the picture in May, giving the junior ample time to develop a rapport with their coaches.
That relationship, what Feezer found when he researched Nebraska’s program and what he saw during his official visit to the Lincoln, Nebraska, campus this past weekend led him to verbally commit to the program Monday.
“I wasn’t rushing to make a commitment,” Feezer said. “I had a good relationship with the coaching staff, especially (pitching coach Jeff) Christy and I fell in love with everything on my visit.
“I learned how much of a family setting it is, how they take care of their players and people in the program and how committed they are to making their players better. Coach (Ty) Lain told me before I went on my visit that I would know when it was right. I really felt something when I was there.”
To say the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder was dominant this past summer would be grossly understating it.
Feezer was named Wyoming Class AA pitcher of the year after posting a 14-3 record, 0.73 earned-run average and 141 strikeouts. He surrendered just 26 walks to help Post 6 go 69-19-1 and win the state championship. Teams hit just .188 against him across 95-2/3 innings.
Feezer’s 14 wins tied Sixers hall-of-famers Jake O’Donnell and Aaron Smith for the program’s single-season record. His strikeouts and ERA are program records.
Feezer was consistently in the low- to mid-90s on the radar gun over the summer. He credits Cheyenne pitching coach Josiah Ward with changing his arm slot and helping him find a few extra miles per hour this summer.
While many hard-throwing high-schoolers struggle to find the strike zone, that’s never been a problem for Feezer, Lain said.
“There are a lot of big, strong kids who can throw hard, but his separator is how he dominates the strike zone, throws the fastball wherever he wants to and has a great secondary pitch he can throw for strikes,” Post 6’s skipper said. “Big schools will take chances on big-bodied guys with big, power arms that they hope they can get dialed in and throwing strikes.
“That’s something (Feezer) has had from Day 1. He really thinks the game well and attacks the game differently. He has a lot of different ways to get people out.”
As a freshman, Feezer went 6-4 with a 2.29 ERA, 55 strikeouts and 20 walks through 66-2/3 innings.
He credits the leap he made between his rookie and sophomore campaigns to his coaches and teammates giving him the confidence to attack the strike zone. Feezer also adopted an aggressive mindset this past summer.
“I told myself, ‘Don’t lose. No matter what,’” he said. “I said that to myself over and over this summer when it got to a 3-2 count, or we really needed an out. I’ve carried that mentality over into basketball and carried it over into life.
“When you remove that mental block, it elevates your game.”
Feezer – who attends Cheyenne Central – spent this fall suiting up with the Colorado Rockies Scout Team’s purple squad. That group ventured to showcases in Arizona, Las Vegas and Denver.
He will take a little time off from throwing before preparing for the invitation-only World Power Showcase in Miami over Thanksgiving week. Feezer will be one of only six pitchers for that event.
Feezer had also generated interest from Utah, Texas Tech, Missouri, and reigning College World Series champion Mississippi State.
His goal now is to make sure he doesn’t peak as a high-schooler.
“I’ll get in with my coaches, keep lifting weights, keep working on gaining weight, strength and conditioning,” Feezer said. “I also have to work on my flexibility. I’m not a finished product yet, and I hope I don’t become a finished product for quite a while. I just want to keep getting better.”
Nebraska went 34-14 last season, winning the Big 10 title and forcing a winner-take-all game in the Arkansas Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
Feezer is the second current Post 6 standout to pledge to a Power 5 program. Junior shortstop Colter McAnelly – Wyoming’s 2021 player of the year – verbally committed to Missouri prior to his freshman campaign.