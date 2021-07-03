CHEYENNE – It was an unusual struggle at the plate for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 Friday evening.
The often-hot Sixers’ bats didn’t register their first hit until the fourth inning against the Parker Lightning, and the slow start resulted in a 9-3 defeat on day two of the Firecracker Tournament at Powers Field.
“We just didn’t have great energy when we came in, and we could see we didn’t have great energy,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “We gave up a couple runs early in the game and started playing from behind, and when you don’t have great energy and then you’re down in the game early, those things kinda snowball together.”
Parker’s Sage Ferguson gave Post 6 trouble from the mound, and the top of the Lightning’s lineup accounted for most of the early damage, putting the Sixers on their heels for the whole game.
“(Ferguson) was hitting mid-80s, mixing three different pitches for strikes,” Lain said. “He kept us off balance. He’s one of the best arms we’ve seen this summer, there’s no doubt.”
Drew Salyers started the contest with a leadoff double that was sent down the third base line on a payoff pitch. He was quickly brought home on a single by Canon Humphrey, who also scored, and the Lightning held an early 2-0 advantage.
The same two batters scored the next two runs two innings later. Salyers connected on another double in nearly the same spot, and Humphreys rolled that into a double of his own, scoring Salyers before a miscommunication in the Sixers’ outfield allowed Humphreys to double up the score, 4-0.
Cheyenne went three batters up, three batters down in the second and third innings, before Colter McAnelly sent a double to center field for Post 6’s first hit of the contest. However, McAnelly was stranded at third by the inning’s end.
“It was just a lack of coming out ready to attack,” Sixers junior Fisher Brown said. “And more of just thinking we can hit already and not coming out doing what we can do.”
Dom Lopez knocked in the first Cheyenne run of the contest with a single to right field, which plated Brown, and the Sixers managed to put up two more runs in the sixth inning to make it 6-3 heading into the final frame, but the Lightning found a way to ultimately put the contest out of reach. They scored three runs in the seventh, all coming with two outs.
“We got back into it (down) 6-3, and had a chance to maybe get the tying run to the plate in the seventh,” Lain said. “But give away too many runs there in the seventh, that kinda lost it.”
The Sixers battled late, but it was tough to bounce back from a slow start against a quality opponent.
“We showed some fight late scoring those two runs,” Brown said. “And our starting pitcher (Oswald) showed some fight up there, never giving up when things weren’t going right.”
PARKER 9, CHEYENNE 3
Parker……..………202 022 3 – 9 11 1
Cheyenne…………000 012 0 – 3 5 4
Parker pitching: Ferguson, Salyers (7) and Major. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Jarosh (5) and Lobmeyer.
W: Ferguson. L: Oswald (5-2).
2B: Parker 4 (Salyers 2, Humphreys, Major); Cheyenne 3 (Brown, McAnelly, Swaen).