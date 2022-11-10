CHEYENNE – Like most boys who pick up a baseball glove, Colter McAnelly has always dreamed of playing the sport at the highest levels.
Playing NCAA Division I college baseball became a realistic option when he was offered a scholarship as an eighth-grader.
“I started to throw at a pretty high level and pitch at a pretty high level, and people started to notice,” McAnelly said. “That’s when I realized what I could do if I really got to work.”
McAnelly jumped at that initial offer, but reopened his recruitment process after his sophomore season because he wanted to reexamine his options.
After weighing his opportunities, the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout verbally committed to the University of Utah last fall. McAnelly signed a national letter of intent to join the Utes on Wednesday afternoon in the Cheyenne East commons area.
McAnelly pledged to Utah last fall because it was going to give him the opportunity to play infield and pitch just as he has for the entirety of his young career.
“Being able to play shortstop and then go to the mound and close games out is what the coaches have talked to me about,” said McAnelly, who was voted both pitcher and player of the year for Wyoming’s Class AA last summer. “It should be a blast.”
McAnelly – who also earned AA player of the year honors as a sophomore – batted .412 (102 for 247), with 27 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 76 RBIs to help Cheyenne go 68-12 and finish as Northwest Regional runners-up.
On the mound, McAnelly went 9-2 with two saves, striking out 139 hitters while walking just 16 in 68-1/3 innings. He posted a 0.82 earned-run average.
McAnelly hasn’t had many bad games at the plate, or poor performances on the mound during his three seasons as a starter for the Sixers. However, being able to make up for a subpar day hitting by being lights out on the mound – or vice versa – is something McAnelly truly enjoys.
“If one thing doesn’t work out, I’ve always got something else I can fall back on,” he said. “It’s a blessing. It’s a great feeling to be able to contribute in different ways.”
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound right-hander has a fastball that regularly lights up the radar gun north of 90 miles per hour. He also throws a big breaking curveball, slider and splitter.
“When he stepped into our program, we immediately knew he was going to be a very special player,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “He took over the shortstop job as a freshman and ended up pitching in some of the biggest innings of that state tournament to beat Gillette.
“A lot of people that year didn’t think we’d win that game, but Travis Onisto and Colter combined to go nine or 10 innings until we found a way to win. That kind of set the tone for the rest of Colter’s career.”
Lain described McAnelly as a winner, who holds himself and his teammates to a high standard.
“He sets a bar and makes sure he meets it, and he has high expectations for his teammates,” Lain said. “We talk about how a great teammate can meet an expectation themselves, but a leader is someone who can drag others up to that bar. Colter has done that throughout the course of his career.”
McAnelly plans on studying biology with the goal of being an ophthalmologist.