Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 starter Bradley Feezer delivers a pitch during the Sixers’ 10-0 victory over Casper at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament at the Paul J. Wataha Complex on Wednesday in Rock Springs. Tyler Johnson/Rock Springs-Rocket Miner
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 third baseman Nico Vite awaits a pitch during the Sixers' 10-0 victory over Casper at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament at the Paul J. Wataha Complex on Wednesday in Rock Springs.
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 catcher Ty Lobmeyer awaits a pitch during the Sixers' 10-0 victory over Casper at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament at the Paul J. Wataha Complex on Wednesday in Rock Springs.
