CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 capitalized on five Casper errors during a 10-0 victory at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Wednesday morning in Rock Springs.

The Sixers scored two runs in the third inning, before breaking the game open with a five-run fourth. They added three runs in the fifth to end the game early because of the 10-run mercy rule.

