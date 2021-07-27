CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 scored all of its runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings during a 12-0 victory over Rock Springs in the first round of the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Monday in Laramie.
Senior second baseman Kelden Hastings ended the game by hitting a sixth-inning grand slam that triggered the 10-run mercy rule.
The game was scoreless through 3½ innings before Cheyenne () scored three runs in the fourth. Its first runs came on a two-run single from freshman Hayden Swaen.
The Sixers added five more runs in the fifth. It added four in the sixth.
Sophomore shortstop Colter McAnelly was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Hastings was 2 for 4 with a double, a grand slam and five RBIs.
Junior catcher Kaden Anderson was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Post 6 left-hander Garrett Oswald picked up the win by striking out five over five innings. He allowed just four hits. Senior righty Ben Bohlmann pitched the final inning of relief, striking out two and giving up just one hit.
Cheyenne faces Sheridan in the second round at 4 p.m. today.
CHEYENNE 12, ROCK SPRINGS 0 (6)
Rock Springs…… 000 000 – 0 5 4
Cheyenne…… 000 354 – 12 11 1
Rock Springs pitching: Johnson, Gunyan (5) and Garner. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Bohlmann (6) and Anderson.
W: Oswald (9-3). L: Johnson.
2B: Rock Springs 1 (Wheeler); Cheyenne 4 (McAnelly 2, Anderson, Hastings). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Hastings)>