CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 trailed early in the first game of Wednesday’s twinbill against Sheridan, but didn’t hesitate to respond.
After falling behind 2-0 after the first frame, the Sixers got the bats going and sophomore right-hander Bradley Feezer buckled in on the mound as the Sixers topped the Troopers 9-5.
“It was a little bit of a slow start, we gave away too many free bases in the first couple innings and whenever you do that it’s going to cost you runs,” Sixers coach Ty Lain said. “We had to overcome that and we did offensively, finally breaking through … our guys settled in a little bit and were able to open it up.”
Sheridan got things rolling on the first pitch of the game. Carter Dubberley knocked a double to left field that made its way up the foul line. Dubberley scored on an error and Cody Kilpatrick scored Sheridan’s second run of the inning on a fielder’s choice.
Besides the seventh inning, that was the most offense Sheridan could muster and Feezer only saw 10 batters over the following three innings, with the only base runner in that span reaching on an error.
“It’s always a blessing when Feezer’s on the mound,” Sixers junior Dominic Lopez said. “It’s most likely going to be a win, we believe in him that much because we know what he is.”
Post 6’s bats came alive in the bottom of the third frame. After Kaden Anderson got on base and advanced to second on the same error, Julian Romero drove Anderson in on a single. Colter McAnelly and Zack Costopoulos followed up by each driving in a run to give Cheyenne a 3-2 advantage, and the lead for good.
Keagan Bartlett kept the Sixers’ offense moving in the fourth with a hard hit single up the middle and was scored by a Lopez drive to center field two batters later. McAnelly added another RBI and Costopoulos added two more runs with a double to deep right field, which would have been a triple but he stumbled and fell in between second and third.
Anderson capped the Sixers’ scoring in the sixth with a two-run single. He did so at the bottom of the batting order, confirming a luxury for the Post 6 offense that the entire lineup can produce.
“It can be any guy 1-9, you don’t have to just rely on your top three or four hitters and really when we need to get something going we have just as much confidence in the bottom of the order as we have in the top of our order,” Lain said. “We have 12 deep that can figure out ways to get on base and contribute to the offense, and we got some of that (Wednesday).
Sheridan added a couple of runs in the top of the seventh, but they weren’t enough to threaten Cheyenne’s lead.
“We brought our energy up there in the third inning, once someone gets a hit, it brings up the energy and we just keep it rolling after that,” Lopez said. “If we keep our energy up we can beat anybody, I believe that 100%.”
CHEYENNE 9, SHERIDAN 5
Sheridan……… 200 010 2 – 5 6 2
Cheyenne……. .003 420 x – 9 12 3
Sheridan pitching: Gronough, Stone (5) and Kilpatrick. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Lobmeyer (7) and Anderson.
W: Feezer (8-1). L: Gronough.
2B: Sheridan 3 (Dubberley, Stowe and Killion); Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos and McAnelly).
Cheyenne 11 Sheridan 2
CHEYENNE – Costopoulos and McAnelly both hit home runs to lead Post 6 past Sheridan 11-2 in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.
McAnelly was 2 for 2 at the plate and scored four runs. Costopoulos, Lopez, and Kelden Hastings finished with two RBI's. Ten different Sixers finished with at least one hit.
McAnelly also went four innings on the mound and struck out five while allowing zero runs.
CHEYENNE 11, SHERIDAN 2
Sheridan........ 000 200 0 – 2 3 0
Cheyenne...... 221 024 x – 11 13 0
Sheridan pitching: Killion, Greer (5) and Kilpatrick. Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly, Onisto (5), Jarosh (7) and Swaen.
W: McAnelly (5-1). L: Killion.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Lopez). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Tafoya). HR: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos and McAnelly).