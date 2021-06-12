CHEYENNE — After taking an early 2-0 advantage, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 dropped its first game of the Perfect Midwest Series 8-2 to 643 Kansas City Scout Team on Friday in Olathe, Kansas.
Kansas City scored five runs in the fifth inning that was highlighted by a grand slam. Kelden Hastings was 1 for 3 at the plate and drove in the Sixers’ lone two runs with a double. Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 4.
Post 6 plays Urquhart Baseball at 7 a.m. and Kansas Curve at 9:30 a.m. today.
KANSAS CITY 8, CHEYENNE 2
Cheyenne……..…200 000 0 — 2 4 2
Kansas City………010 151 x — 8 6 0
Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Lobmeyer (6) and Anderson. Kansas City pitching: Empson, Pacecek (5) and Woodfine.
W: Woodfine. L: Feezer.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Hastings); Kansas City (K. Jeffries). HR: Kansas City 1 (K. Jeffries).