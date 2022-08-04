Dom Lopez

Dom Lopez

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Merit Jones hit a solo home run with one out in the fifth inning to help the Idaho Falls (Idaho) Bandits to a 3-2 victory over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Thursday afternoon at the Northwest Regional in Gillette.

The game was tied 2-2 when Jones homered to left-center on a 1-2 count. The right-hander also was the Bandits’ starting pitcher and fanned 11 hitters while scattering four hits. He gave up two earned runs and walked just one. Jones needed 95 pitches to get through the seven-inning complete game.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus