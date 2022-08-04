CHEYENNE – Merit Jones hit a solo home run with one out in the fifth inning to help the Idaho Falls (Idaho) Bandits to a 3-2 victory over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Thursday afternoon at the Northwest Regional in Gillette.
The game was tied 2-2 when Jones homered to left-center on a 1-2 count. The right-hander also was the Bandits’ starting pitcher and fanned 11 hitters while scattering four hits. He gave up two earned runs and walked just one. Jones needed 95 pitches to get through the seven-inning complete game.
Cheyenne (65-11) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Dom Lopez singled to move Julian Romero to third. Romero scored on an overthrow during that sequence for a 1-0 advantage. Lopez scored when Wyatt Haught flared an inside pitch down the left field line for a 2-0 lead.
Idaho Falls – the two-time reigning national champions – cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the third thanks, in part, to a fielding error by Sixers’ third baseman Ethan Reisdorfer. The Bandits forged a tie on a double from Conner Hall.
Cheyenne starter Colter McAnelly struck out 10 during his six innings of work. He gave up five hits and two earned runs while walking two. He tossed 101 pitches. Haught tossed a hitless final frame in relief.
Post 6 faces Yakima Valley, Washington, in an elimination game at 10:30 a.m. today.