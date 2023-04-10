CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 improved to 4-0 with a doubleheader sweep of the Colorado Travelers on Sunday at Powers Field.
The Sixers took the opener 12-1 and the second game 12-2.
In Game 1, Landon McAnelly was 3-for-3 with three RBI. Braden Pearson was 2-of-3 with a triple and two RBI. Bradley Feezer and Kaed Coates both went 2-for-3. Coates also had an RBI.
Starting pitcher Corey Williams fanned five batters in three innings of work, allowing just two hits. Mason Tafoya and Ethan Reisdorfer struck out three and two batters, respectively.
In Game 2, Williams was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Jacob Romine went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Nolan Horton was 2-of-2 and drove in a run. Tafoya also added two hits.
Cade Guerra worked three innings and struck out three to pick up the win. Pearson tossed three innings of hitless relief, striking out eight.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.