CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 defeated the Rocky Mountain Oysters 6-3 to win its second game in as many days at the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament Wednesday at Powers Field.
Trenton Rodriguez was 1 for 3 with a two-run triple. Mason Tafoya and Colter McAnelly each drove in a run. Ben Bohlmann pitched five innings and allowed three runs on five hits and also went 1 for 2 at the plate with a triple. McAnelly secured the save in two innings of relief with all six outs coming by way of strikeout.
Julian Romero was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Hayden Swaen also had an RBI.
Post 6 (50-14-1) plays Enfuego Gold at 7:30 p.m. today at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 6, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 3
Rocky Mountain…… 100 002 0 – 3 6 2
Cheyenne…… 110 220 X – 6 8 2
Rocky Mountain pitching: Bone, Unavailable (3), Walsh (6) and Papiorski. Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann, McAnelly (6) and Swaen and Lobmeyer (6).
W: Bohlmann (8-2). L: Unavailable.
2B: Rocky Mountain 1 (Jorgensen); Cheyenne 3 (McAnelly, Romero, Swaen). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (Bohlmann, Rodriguez).