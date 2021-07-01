CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team is on pace to break a pair of single-season program records.
With an earned-run average of 2.20, Post 6 is currently on pace to break the record it set in 2010 with a 2.80 ERA. It also is on pace to snap its record for strikeouts in a season.
A little more than halfway through the season, the team has gotten major contributions from senior right-handers Ben Bohlmann, Ty Lobmeyer, Trenton Rodriguez and junior lefty Julian Romero.
“They’ve been awesome,” Sixers manager Ty Lain said. “They’ve really thrown well and provided depth to our pitching staff so that we have a ton of different guys that are throwing strikeouts. It really gives us a chance to win.”
Each of pitcher has made significant contributions to the team, whether it be on the mound or in any other positions they play.
Rodriguez, who has been with the Sixers since the end of his eighth-grade year, takes care of what he needs to do when he gets on the mound, and sets goals for himself and for his team.
“The more strikes you, throw the easier it is to pitch,” Rodriguez said. “I like taking care of my set goals because once you take care of everything you need to and everyone on the team has taken care what they need to, it comes together like a puzzle, and it becomes easier to win and outscore opponents.”
Bohlmann likes to hold his teammates accountable for how they play and also how they act while at games.
Each of these players have a different pitching style they use.
“When they take the mound, they all have the confidence that we’re going to have a successful day and they’re all going to throw well,” Lain said.
Knowing the team can set a single-season record for ERA and strikeouts, the players and the coaches are excited.
“It feels good to know we can set this record,” Bohlmann said. “We’ve just got to keep going and sky’s the limit for us. We can’t be complacent.”
Lobmeyer who has only been on the varsity team for two years said that the team works together through practice and the games.
“There’s many other pitchers in our pitching staff and everyone has to contribute in order to get it accomplished,” Lobmeyer said. “Not one guy can do it on his own.”
The Sixers enter their own Firecracker Tournament by hosting the Greeley GoJo’s at 9:30 a.m. today at Powers Field. They enter the tournament with a 43-12-1 record.