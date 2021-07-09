CHEYENNE — Garrett Oswald allowed zero runs on two hits and fanned eight batters over five innings to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 pick up a 6-0 victory over Enfuego Gold out of Washington on Thursday night at Powers Field. The win moves Post 6 to 3-0 at the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament.
Hayden Swaen was 3 for 3 at the plate with one RBI. Colter McAnelly was 2 for 3 and knocked in one run. Zack Costopoulos was 1 for 2 with two RBI. Ty Lobmeyer pitched two innings of relief and allowed one hit and struck out two.
The Sixers (51-14-1) play the Rocky Mountain Lobos at 7:30 p.m. today at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 6, WASHINGTON 0
Washington………....000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Cheyenne……….......010 140 x — 6 8 1
Washington pitching: Moore and Kassler. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Lobmeyer (6) and Anderson.
W: Oswald. L: Moore.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Tafoya, Costopoulos). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly).