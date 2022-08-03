Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 shortstop Colter McAnelly, center, slides safely into third base during the Sixers' 10-2 win over Eagle River, Alaska, on Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette.
CHEYENNE – A six-run first inning helped Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 open the Northwest Regional with a 10-2 victory over Eagle River, Alaska, on Wednesday evening at Hladky Stadium in Gillette.
Cheyenne (65-10) faces two-time reigning national champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, at 4 p.m. today.
The Sixers got their first three batters on base thanks to a fielding error and two walks. Leadoff hitter Mason Tafoya knotted the score 1-1 by scoring on a passed ball. Colter McAnelly and Zack Costopolous were driven home by Kelden Hastings' triple to right field to give Cheyenne a 3-1 advantage.
A hit by pitch and two walks gave Post 6 a 4-1 lead. Kaden Anderson added a two-run single for a 6-1 advantage.
Hastings went 2 for 4. McAnelly also had a triple and an RBI.
Cheyenne starter Bradley Feezer gave up two hits and struck out one over 2-1/3 innings. Reliever Trenton Rodriguez pitched 3-2/3 innings and also surrendered a pair of hits. Bailey Applegarth pitched the final inning.
Idaho Falls opened the tournament with a 4-3 victory over Rocky Mountain High of Fort Collins, Colorado. The Bandits got a walk-off hit in the eighth inning to pick up the win.