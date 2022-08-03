CHEYENNE – A six-run first inning helped Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 open the Northwest Regional with a 10-2 victory over Eagle River, Alaska, on Wednesday evening at Hladky Stadium in Gillette.

Cheyenne (65-10) faces two-time reigning national champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, at 4 p.m. today.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus