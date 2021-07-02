CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 would have enjoyed seeing more runs come out of its 15 hits Thursday morning.
Post 6 stranded eight runners throughout six innings, but still picked up a 7-2 win over the Greeley GoJo’s in its first game of the annual Firecracker Tournament at Powers Field.
“We were really good offensively, we just had some bad breaks early,” Sixers coach Ty Lain said. “We stranded some runners, hit into a double play, and there were little things where we just didn’t push as many runs across.”
Although Cheyenne left two runners on base in the bottom of the first frame, it still didn’t hesitate to put early runs on the board. After Julian Romero reached first on a leadoff single, he scored four batters later on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Kelden Hastings. Freshman Hayden Swaen followed up by driving in Colter McAnelly, and the Sixers had a 2-0 advantage entering the second frame.
“I liked our approaches at the plate,” Swaen said. “We’ve been working a lot on hitting something hard (to the) backside, and we’ve been really good executing that lately, so I’m glad to see that.”
Greeley found its most success at the plate in the third inning. Zach Cook reached first on a single to shallow right field and was pushed across home on a double that came from Will Togher, which was Togher’s first of two doubles in the contest. Togher scored on a Ty Myers two-out single, which ultimately ended the day for Sixers starter Ben Bohlmann. Bohlmann was replaced by Ty Lobmeyer, who forced a fly-out to end the top half the inning.
“Ben pitched well,” Lain said. “He was a little bit erratic, but (Lobmeyer) really picked him up and threw fantastic in the back end of the game.”
Trenton Rodriguez scored Mason Tafoya on a sacrifice fly in the bottom the third, and neither team was able to find much rhythm in the batter’s box throughout the next two innings.
McAnelly – who finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs – ignited a three-run sixth inning that provided some insurance runs for the Sixers. The sophomore hit a hard ball that bounced off the top of GoJo shortstop Tyson Tellez’s glove and scored Romero. Zack Costopoulos sent McAnelly home with a double that hugged the third base line, and Hastings capped the scoring with an RBI single up the gap to left field.
“Our defense and our pitching did a fantastic job of keeping us in control of that game, and our offense opened up there at the end,” Lain said. “Those were big tack-on runs.”
Lobmeyer pitched 4-1/3 innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out four. The Sixers (44-12-1) are looking to build off the first win of the tournament and secure a spot in Sunday’s bracket play. The top two teams from the two pools secure a spot in the bracket.
“We just have to stay level-headed – every team in our (pool) is a very good baseball team,” Swaen said. “So, we just have to play our baseball and play our game, and if we play our game, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
CHEYENNE 7, GREELEY 2
Greeley…….…002 000 0 – 2 5 0
Cheyenne…….211 003 x – 7 15 0
Greeley pitching: Hudson, Myers (6) and Meick. Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann, Lobmeyer (3) and Swaen.
W: Lobmeyer. L: Hudson.
2B: Greeley 2 (Togher). Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).