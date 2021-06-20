CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 picked two wins at the Top of the Rockies Showdown in Broomfield, Colorado, on Saturday.
The Sixers defeated V Baseball of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 13-2 and the Thunderbolts from Thornton, Colorado, 10-0.
Cheyenne (38-10-1) scored nine runs in the first inning against V Baseball, combining for five hits and drawing three walks in a contest that only lasted four innings. Post 6 put together eight hits over another four innings to defeat Thornton.
Freshman Mason Tafoya went 3 for 4 on the day with three RBI. Fisher Brown knocked in three runs and Keagan Bartlett drove in two. Trenton Rodriguez pitched four innings, allowed two hits and struck out eight against the Thunderbolts.
CHEYENNE 13, HIGHLANDS RANCH 2
Cheyenne…………904 0 — 13 9 3
Highlands Ranch…000 2 — 2 3 2
Cheyenne pitching: Lobmeyer, Sullivan (2) and Swaen. Highlands pitching: Tsakalakis, Ciro (1) and Mirande.
W: Lobmeyer (2-1). L: Tsakalakis.
2B: Cheyenne 4 (Rodriguez, Anderson, Lopez, McAnelly); Highlands 1 (Buchold).
CHEYENNE 10, THORNTON 0
Cheyenne…….340 3 — 10 8 0
Thornton……..000 0 — 0 2 3
Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez and Lobmeyer. Thornton pitching: Hurley and Connor.
W: Rodriguez (6-0). L: Hurley.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Anderson). 3B: Thronton (Johnson).