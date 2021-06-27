CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 turned a three-run fourth inning into a 4-2 victory over Millard West on Saturday at the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sophomore Colter McAnelly and senior Ty Lobmeyer pitched three and four innings, respectively, both striking out six batters.
After falling behind in the first inning, the Sixers leaned on four hits in the top of the fourth where Mason Tafoya singled to score Colter McAnelly for the eventual game-winning run. Kaden Anderson gave Cheyenne an insurance run in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice bunt that scored Tafoya.
Tafoya, Dom Lopez, Zack Costopoulos and Anderson each finished with one RBI. Tafoya drew three walks.
Post 6 continues tournament play today.
CHEYENNE 4, MILLARD 2
Cheyenne…….000 300 1 — 4 8 1
Millard…………200 000 0 — 2 6 1
Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly, Lobeyer (4) and Anderson. Millard pitching: Broady, Struck and Lanphear.
W: Lobmeyer (3-1). L: Broady.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly); Millard 2 (Moore, Driessen).