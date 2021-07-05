CHEYENNE – It took the entirety of the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 pitching staff to grind through the four days and seven games of the Firecracker Tournament.
That depth propelled the Sixers to Sunday’s championship game against Idaho Falls, where ace Bradley Feezer was next man up.
Feezer was nearly unhittable as he pitched a complete game, surrendered three hits and no earned runs. He struck out seven and walked zero batters while the Sixers redeemed themselves from an extra-inning Thursday night loss to secure a 2-1 victory in the title game at Powers Field.
“We went through about every pitch that every arm was allowed to throw technically with Legion rules," Sixers manager Ty Lain said. "It took 19 guys – everyone contributed to it – everyone had their starts and did things to help get us to the back end of the tournament and it was nice to get another crack at Idaho Falls.”
Idaho Falls pitcher Davin Luce was also dealing on the mound. He allowed just four hits and no earned runs. But Post 6 did enough to plate a pair of runs in the third inning. Julian Romero reached first on an error and advanced to second on the same play. He was brought home on a Mason Tafoya double to left field. Tafoya reached third on a fly out.
Zack Costopoulos grounded out two batters later, scoring Tafoya for the 2-0 Cheyenne lead and what turned out to be the deciding run.
“It’s was a grind this weekend, so we had to just play every game like it was kind of our last,” Costopoulos said. “We used everyone through all the games, it was a team effort for sure, and we got it done.”
The Bandits’ lone run of the contest came in the fourth inning after Eliot Jones reached on an error and advanced to third on another error. He was scored by a Nate Rose two-out sacrifice fly.
However, that was most success the Bandits could find offensively as Feezer faced just 10 batters over the final three innings, and catcher Kaden Anderson made some crucial throws to catch Bandits stealing second. Feezer pitched six innings and tossed 87 pitches in a conference game against Gillette on Tuesday, so the Sixers had to dig deep and even got some innings from Fisher Brown – who hadn’t pitched since the opening weekend of the season.
“This week really proved the depth of our pitching staff, you can’t get through a tournament like this especially without throwing Bradley until the last inning unless you have some serious depth," Lain said. "We had a lot of different guys contribute and carry the water for us and throw well.”
Beating one of the top teams in the region was somewhat of a statement win for the Sixers. And it was refreshing to bounce back from two losses in the tournament and return a few blows.
“It feels like we landed a punch this weekend but I don’t think we’re done yet," Anderson said. "I think we’re going to see them another time and when that time comes, I think we’ll throw another punch.”
Post 6 (48-14-1) has a quick turnaround and hosts the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood-bat tournament this week. Its first game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Mudville Baseball, out of Mercer Island, Washington.
CHEYENNE 2, IDAHO FALLS 1
Idaho Falls……. 002 000 0 – 1 3 1
Cheyenne…….. 000 100 0 – 2 4 1
Idaho Falls pitching: Luce and Woods. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer and Anderson.
W: Feezer (10-2) L: Lure
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Bohlmann and Tafoya).
Cheyenne 6
Fort Collins 5
The Sixers outlasted the Fort Collins GoJo’s in the semifinals of the Firecracker on Sunday morning.
After falling behind in the third inning, Post 6 scored one run in the sixth and one run in the seventh frame to send the game to extra innings. In the ninth, Cheyenne prevailed by stringing together five singles including RBI singles from Anderson and Hayden Swaen.
Fort Collins threatened by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Ty Lobmeyer managed to to get the final out of the game on a groundout to first base.
Kelden Hastings was 2 for 4 with a home run. Hayden Swaen and Anderson each drove in two runs.
CHEYENNE 6, FORT COLLINS 5
Cheyenne……… 100 001 103 – 6 10 2
Fort Collins……. 012 000 002 – 5 8 5
Cheyenne pitching: Romero Brown (6) Lobmeyer (9) and Anderson. Fort Collins pitching: Wormbrud Kubat and Hamhon.
W: Brown. L: Kubat
2B: Fort Collins 1 (Thumns). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Hastings).