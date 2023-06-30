CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team nearly overcame its mistakes Thursday afternoon at Powers Field.
Nearly.
The Sixers had the tying run on first with two outs, but North Platte, Nebraska, pitcher Jack Polk was able to get Julian Romero to fly out to center to secure a 3-2 victory for the Nationals during pool play at Post 6’s annual Firecracker tournament.
Polk was the model of efficiency, needing just 80 pitches to strike out seven hitters during his complete game effort. He didn’t surrender any walks and scattered just seven hits.
“(Polk) threw a lot of strikes and did a good job of mixing pitches,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “He wasn’t overpowering, if we had been ready to put good swings on good pitches. We weren’t ready to do that, and that’s part of the game sometimes.”
Junior third baseman Mason Tafoya described the Sixers (40-10) as their own worst enemies Thursday. It was a continuation of offensive woes Cheyenne had during a doubleheader split Tuesday in Gillette.
Post 6 mustered just seven hits across both games of that twinbill. It got just one hit during its 1-0 victory.
“We’ve been in our heads lately and aren’t playing our best baseball,” Tafoya said. “We’re struggling, and we’re not letting stuff go like we need to.
“We weren’t on time for the fastball like we weren’t ready to hit. Our approach just wasn’t there.”
On Thursday, Cheyenne’s No. 2 through 5 hitters were a combined 0-for-15. Tafoya — who bats leadoff — was an outlier, going 3-for-4.
“We’re not in a very good place offensively right now,” Lain said. “We had two dud performances in Gillette, and that continued (Thursday). We’ve got to find a way out of that.”
Cheyenne got on the scoreboard in the fifth. Left fielder Braden Pearson led off the inning with a single before taking second on a throwing error. He moved to third on Landon McAnelly’s fly out to center and scored on Kaed Coates’ single to center to trim North Platte’s lead to 3-1.
Polk struck out Pearson to lead off the seventh and got McAnelly to fly out to left. Pinch hitter Caden Westby laced a double down the left field line and took third on a Tafoya single to left that was hit so sharply that it took no time getting to Nationals left fielder Andrew Brosius, who kept Westby from scoring.
Westby eventually scored when Polk’s pickoff throw to first eluded first baseman Landan Greeno, cutting the lead to 3-2. Romero flied out to end the game on the next pitch.
Post 6 starter Ethan Reisdorfer was saddled with the loss, striking out three, walking three and giving up three earned runs in four innings of work. He gave up six hits, including a pair of infield singles.
Reisdorfer also gave up several pieces of soft contact that forced Tafoya and shortstop Colter McAnelly to cover a lot of ground before making an athletic, off-balance throw. The Nationals strung together enough hits to push across one run in the first before leaving the bases loaded, and two runs in the third.
“North Platte wins by playing small ball and beating out infield singles,” Lain said. “They’re not an offensive juggernaut, but they’re really well coached, take good at-bats and find a lot of ways to score runs.
“(Reisdorfer) did a pretty darned good job of minimizing the damage. It could have gotten worse pretty quickly.”
Reliever Andrew Thomson struck out two batters in three innings of perfect relief for Cheyenne.
“I had good command,” Thomson said. “Some days you have it, and some days you don’t. When you fill up the strike zone, it really helps. The defense also made some great plays behind me, especially Colter and Mason.”
Center fielder Caden Joneson was 2-for-4 for North Platte, while second baseman Carson Johnson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Cheyenne will try to bounce back today when it faces reigning American Legion World Series runner-up Idaho Falls, Idaho, at 6 p.m. at Powers Field.