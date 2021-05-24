CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 scored three runs in the third inning to grab the lead during an 11-2 victory over Evanston on Sunday in Rock Springs.
Cheyenne’s was supposed to close its weekend against Rock Springs, but that contest was canceled due to inclement weather.
Senior center fielder Ben Bohlmann’s lone hit of the game was a one-out grand slam to right field during Post 6’s five-run fifth inning. That blast gave Cheyenne a 9-2 lead.
Junior catcher Kaden Anderson was 3 for 4 with an RBI, as was junior third baseman Fisher Brown. Junior first baseman Zack Costopoulos added two hits. Sophomore Keagan Bartlett and freshman Hayden Swaen both had run-scoring doubles.
Senior right-hander Trenton Rodriguez pitched three innings of scoreless relief starting in the third inning to improve his record to 3-0. He struck out four batters and allowed just one hit. Sixers starter Garrett Oswald also fanned four and allowed just one hit. Junior Julian Romero close out the final two innings, surrendering just one hit while fanning two.
Cheyenne (17-7) plays a conference doubleheader Tuesday night in Laramie. The first game starts at 5:30 p.m. at Cowboy Field.
CHEYENNE 11, EVANSTON 2
Evanston…… 200 000 0 – 2 3 2
Cheyenne…… 103 052 X – 11 13 0
Evanston pitching: Allred, Smith (6) and Allred. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Rodriguez (3), Romero (6) and Anderson.
W: Rodriguez (3-0). L: Allred.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Bartlett, Swaen). HR: Evanston 1 (Mitchell); Cheyenne 1 (Bohlmann).