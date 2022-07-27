SHERIDAN – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 added another chapter to the story of its rivalry with the Gillette Roughriders on Wednesday night.
Trailing 5-0, Cheyenne rallied for three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull off an improbable 7-6 win at the Class AA state tournament in Sheridan.
The Sixers are now guaranteed a spot in the championship game Friday. Because Wyoming Legion Baseball uses the modified double-elimination format at the A and AA levels, Post 6 will play the Jackson Giants tomorrow at 4 p.m.
If the Cheyenne beats the Giants, the winner of tomorrow’s 1 p.m. matchup between Gillette and Sheridan will have to beat Post 6 twice Friday. If the Sixers lose to Jackson, there will be one winner-take-all championship game.
Post 6 had several chances to score early against Gillette starter Jason Fink but left six runners on base in the first five innings. Meanwhile, the Roughriders capitalized on two errors to score four runs in the fifth inning and take a 5-0 lead in what had been a pitchers’ duel between Fink and Sixers’ left-hander Wyatt Haught.
While Cheyenne could not put runs on the scoreboard against Fink, it worked deep counts against him all night long. That approach forced Gillette to turn to its bullpen with two runners on base in the sixth inning after Fink reached the 105-pitch limit for American Legion Baseball.
“It’s not a coincidence to push a starter to his pitch limit two nights in a row. It’s a very disciplined approach at the plate,” Cheyenne manager Lain said about his team’s ability to foul off two-strike pitches to extend at bats against Fink, much like it did against Sheridan starter Nate Killian the night before.
Forced to turn to their bullpen, the Roughriders unraveled. After catcher Kaden Anderson drew a walk to load the bases, the Sixers scored two runs on a throwing error by shortstop Seth Petersen, and another on a sacrifice fly by outfielder Ben Bohlmann.
After Gillette scored a run in the top of the seventh to take a 6-3 lead, shortstop Colter McAnnelly led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single. Walks to Zack Costopoulos, Kelden Hastings, and Julian Romero made the score 6-4, before right-handed pinch hitter Hayden Swaen’s single scored Costopoulos.
“I swung at two bad pitches and coach Lain called me down the line to tell me to calm down and relax,” Swaen said.
After fouling off a two-strike curveball, Swaen laced a fast ball to right field to make it 6-5.
"He threw the ball outside, and I met it there,” Swaen added.
Added Lain: “That’s just a really clutch at bat for a young kid."
After designated hitter Ethan Reisdorfer was hit by a pitch to tie the game, Bohlmann drew a four-pitch walk to score Romero and send the Cheyenne crowd into a frenzy.
“As soon as I put my right foot in there, I told myself you can’t do too much,” Bohlmann said. “Just do your job.”
The Sixers rally would not have been possible were it not for the performance of relief pitcher Corey Williams, who earned the win after giving up just one run during the final 2-2/3 innings. Haught was also effective, giving up just one earned run and striking out six. In addition to his RBI walk, Romero doubled off the base of the rightfield wall in the 4th inning.
Jackson is an unlikely final four opponent for the Sixers.
The Giants came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 4-10 league record, but beat No. 3 seed Laramie 9-8 in 10 innings in the first round Monday. Jackson stayed alive in a loser-out game Wednesday by upsetting fifth-seeded Casper 3-2 in 8 innings.