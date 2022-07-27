SHERIDAN – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 added another chapter to the story of its rivalry with the Gillette Roughriders on Wednesday night.

Trailing 5-0, Cheyenne rallied for three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull off an improbable 7-6 win at the Class AA state tournament in Sheridan.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus