Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 shortstop Colter McAnelly, left, touches second base to force out Michael Greer for first half of a double play that ended the fifth inning of Cheyenne’s 4-2 victory over Sheridan in the Class AA state tournament Tuesday night at Thorne-Rider Stadium in Sheridan.
SHERIDAN – In heart-stopping fashion, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 rallied to beat Sheridan 4-2 in the second round of the Wyoming Class AA state tournament at Ernie Rotellini Field on Tuesday night in Sheridan.
Trailing 2-0, the No. 1 seeded Sixers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and then held on in the bottom half for the win.
Post 6 advances to play second-seeded Gillette at 7 tonight in a battle of the only two remaining undefeated teams. Gillette beat No. 6 Jackson 13-3 earlier in the day. The winner of the Sixers vs. Roughriders matchup Wednesday is guaranteed a spot in Friday’s championship game.
“We’ve never won a state championship without having to overcome some sort of adversity in the tournament.” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. That’s as tough of adversity as you can get down two in the seventh. We showed some serious championship toughness.”
The Sixers failed to put up a run in the first six frames against Troopers starter Cody Kilpatrick. Although Kilpatrick hit three batters, walked two, and gave up two hits, the Sixers could not push a run across against him.
Nearing 100 pitches, Kilpatrick was pulled to start the seventh, and the Sixers took advantage. Senior Dom Lopez came up big for the second consecutive game, this time leading off the seventh inning with a single. After designated hitting Hayden Swaen was hit by a 1-2 curveball, reliever Hunter Stone walked center fielder Wyatt Haught and third baseman Mason Tafoya to make the score 2-1, setting up a dramatic at bat by Wyoming player of the year Colter McAnelly.
After fouling off three consecutive two-strike pitches, McAnelly ripped a grounder to Troopers shortstop Cael Hamrick for what looked like it might be a game-ending double play. Instead, second baseman Trevor Stowe mishandled the throw, allowing the ball to trickle into right field and two runs to score.
First baseman Zack Costopoulous followed up with a sacrifice fly to give the Sixers a two-run cushion heading to the bottom half of the inning, where McAnelly slammed the door by striking out the side.
Sixer starter Bradley Feezer worked five solid innings, giving up just two runs on five hits. Reliever Ben Bohlmann picked up the win with a scoreless sixth inning. Tafoya, Costopoulous and Lopez all finished the game 1 for 3.