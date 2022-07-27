20220727-spts-Post6ColterMcAnelly

Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 shortstop Colter McAnelly, left, touches second base to force out Michael Greer for first half of a double play that ended the fifth inning of Cheyenne’s 4-2 victory over Sheridan in the Class AA state tournament Tuesday night at Thorne-Rider Stadium in Sheridan.

 Logan Anderson/Courtesy

SHERIDAN – In heart-stopping fashion, Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 rallied to beat Sheridan 4-2 in the second round of the Wyoming Class AA state tournament at Ernie Rotellini Field on Tuesday night in Sheridan.

Trailing 2-0, the No. 1 seeded Sixers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and then held on in the bottom half for the win.

