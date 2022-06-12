CHEYENNE – A six-run first inning set the tone for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 during a 10-0 victory over Arkansas Express-Red during the Oral Roberts University Invitational hosted by Ballpark Baseball Academy on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Leadoff-hitting sophomore third baseman Mason Tafoya hit a double to right field to get the Sixers’ offense going in the bottom of the first. Both Tafoya and Corey Williams scored on Zack Costopoulos’ double to right.
A hit by pitch and error loaded the bases, and Kelden Hastings scored Costopoulos on a single to right. Sophomore catcher Hayden Swaen drove home a pair of runs in a double to put Cheyenne up 5-0 with no outs. Designated hitter Ethan Reisdorfer notched a run-scoring groundout to second to make it 6-0 Cheyenne.
The Sixers (26-1) added another run in the third and closed it out with three more in the fourth.
Swaen was 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI. Ben Bohlmann and Reisdorfer both had two hits.
Bohlman started the game on the mound, working a perfect first inning before giving way to reliever Xander Jarosh. Jarosh fanned three hitters and allowed just two hits in his three innings of work. Nick Colgan closed the game out with a perfect fifth.
Cheyenne plays Millard West of Omaha, Nebraska, at 8 a.m. today.