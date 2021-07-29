CHEYENNE — A seven-run third inning propelled Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 16-0 win over Laramie in the quarterfinals of the AA state tournament Wednesday in Laramie.
The third inning included a three-run double from freshman Hayden Swaen and a two-run double from junior Zack Costopoulos.
Cheyenne scored another run in the fifth inning and doubled up their score with eight in the final frame to put the game out of reach. The Sixers strung together six hits in the seventh.
Swaen finished 1 for 3 with three RBI. Julian Romero, Costopoulos, Trenton Rodriguez, and Kaden Anderson each knocked in two runs.
Bradley Feezer picked up the win on the mound in 3-2/3 innings of work, allowing zero runs and one hit while fanning eight batters.
Catcher Aidan Morris, second baseman Riley Hogsett, right fielder Tayton Moore and left fielder Ben Malone all had hits for Laramie.
The win set the Post 6 program record with 66 wins as it moves to 66-17-1 on the season. Cheyenne will play Evanston at 4 p.m. today, although the Sixers have already clinched a spot in the Friday's state championship game.
Laramie (40-24) will try to keep its state championship hopes alive when it plays Casper at 1 p.m. today.
CHEYENNE 16, LARAMIE 0
Cheyenne……..007 010 8 – 16 16 0
Laramie………..000 000 0 – 0 4 2
Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Bohlmann (4), McAnelly (6), Jarosh (7) and Anderson. Laramie pitching: Branch, Dodd (4), Malone (7), Moniz (7) and Morris.
W: Feezer (13-2). L: Branch (1-6).
2B: Cheyenne 5 (Romero, Anderson, Costopoulos, Hastings, Swaen).