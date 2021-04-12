CHEYENNE – Freshman Mason Tafoya’s two-run double to right field delivered a 3-2 victory for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to start the final day of its home tournament Sunday.
Post 6 (3-2) trailed the Fort Collins GoJo’s 2-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Zach Costopoulos drove the first pitch he saw into left to lead off the inning. Keagan Bartlett entered the game as a courtesy runner and advanced to second on a Bradley Feezer groundout to short. Kaden Anderson drew a seven-pitch walk after falling behind 0-2.
Tafoya sent the second pitch he saw into right to score both Bartlett and Anderson for the 3-2 win.
Anderson finished the game 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Fisher Brown also went 2 for 3 at the plate.
Reliever Corey Williams picked up the win on the mound, striking out three hitters over two innings. Starter Bailey Applegarth fanned five hitters during his three innings of work.
Cheyenne closed the day with a 9-8 loss to the Rockies Scout Team.
The Sixers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and led 8-5 after four. The Rockies scored four runs in the top of the fifth to pull ahead for good.
Sophomore shortstop Colter McAnelly had two base hits for Cheyenne, while first baseman Hayden Swaen added a double.
Rockies’ pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters.
Cheyenne is scheduled to return to action against visiting Laramie at 5 p.m. Friday at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 3, FORT COLLINS 2
Fort Collins…… 000 020 0 – 2 3 4
Cheyenne…… 001 000 2 – 3 7 0
Fort Collins pitching: Obertander, Unavailable (5) and Hamhon. Cheyenne pitching: Applegarth, Swaen (4), Williams (6) and Anderson.
W: Williams. L: Unavailable.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Tafoya).
ROCKIES 9, CHEYENNE 8
Rockies Scout Team…… 000 540 – 9 8 4
Cheyenne…… 300 500 – 8 7 4
Rockies Scout Team pitching: Tucker, Carr (4) and Romke. Cheyenne pitching: Lobmeyer, Sullivan (4), Hastings (4), Brown (6) and K. Bartlett.
W: Carr. L: Hastings.
2B: Rockies 3 (O’Connor, Vassuer, Romke), Cheyenne 1 (Swaen).