CHEYENNE — A late comeback fell short for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 in their second game Saturday at the 41st annual Tony Andenucio tournament in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Sixers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against Diamond Club out of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, but couldn’t squeeze out anymore runs as they fell 6-4.
Sophomore Bradley Feezer picked up the win against the Colorado Recruits from Castle Rock, Colorado, in Post 6’s first game of the day, giving up three hits and striking out 10 batters through six innings as the Sixers won 7-1.
Colter McAnelly went 1 for 4 on the day, but drove in four runs and drew three walks. The sophomore also pitched one inning of relief against the Recruits. Junior Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 6 with three RBI.
Cheyenne (59-17-1) continues play today.
CHEYENNE 7, CASTLE ROCK 1
Castle Rock……….010 000 0 — 1 3 3
Cheyenne………….400 021 x — 7 7 0
Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, McAnelly (7) and Anderson. Castle Rock pitching: Wilcox, Moore, and Tabola.
W: Feezer (12-2). L: Wilcox.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (McAnelly).
WHEAT RIDGE 6, CHEYENNE 4
Wheat Ridge…….114 000 0 — 6 10 2
Cheyennne………200 000 2 — 4 4 0
Wheat Ridge pitching: Carr, Vasseur (7) and Janke. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Lobmeyer (4), Sullivan (6) and Swaen.
W: Carr. L: Oswald (1-2).
2B: Wheat Ridge 1 (Vasseur). 3B: Wheat Ridge 1 (Romke).