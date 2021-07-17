CHEYENNE – Zack Costopoulos’ two-out double gave Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 the lead over the Greeley GoJo’s during a 3-1 victory at the 41st Tony Andenucio Memorial tournament Friday morning in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Sixers (58-16-1) dropped their second game of the day to Rio Rancho, New Mexico, 10-2.
Cheyenne and Greeley were tied 1-1 after seven innings. Post 6’s first two batters of the eight struck out before Colter McAnelly drew a walk. Costopoulos doubled to right field to score McAnelly from first for a 2-1 lead.
Costopoulos scored the game’s final run on a single from freshman Mason Tafoya.
Greeley (6-7) took the lead on Will Togher’s solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the first. Post 6 knotted the score 1-1 on Julian Romero’s fifth inning single.
Romero struck out nine batters across 5-2/3 innings on the mound. Ty Lobmeyer picked up the win by working the final 2-1/3 innings.
Against Rio Rancho, the Sixers fell behind 2-0 in the first and trailed 3-0 after four. Dominic Lopez’s two run single helped Cheyenne trim the lead to 3-2 in the fifth.
Rio Rancho put the game away with a six-run fifth.
Tafoya, Costopoulos and Ben Bohlmann all had hits for Post 6. Left-hander Travis Onisto struck out four batters in four innings of work.
Cheyenne closes pool play today. The Sixers face the Colorado Recruits at 11:30 a.m. and Diamond Club at 4:30 p.m.
CHEYENNE 3, GREELEY 1 (8)
Cheyenne…… 000 010 02 – 3 7 1
Greeley…… 100 000 00 – 1 6 0
Cheyenne pitching: Romero, Lobmeyer (6) and Swaen. Greeley pitching: Cook, Garland (8) and Barr and Meick (7).
W: Lobmeyer (6-1). L: Cook.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos, Lopez). HR: Greeley 1 (Togher).
RIO RANCHO 10, CHEYENNE 2
Cheyenne…… 000 020 – 2 5 2
Rio Rancho…… 200 161 – 10 9 1
Cheyenne pitching: Onisto, Brown (5), Sullivan (5) and Anderson. Rio Rancho pitching: Najar and Rocha.
W: Najar. L: Onisto (1-2)
2B: Rio Rancho 1 (Cereceres, Cardenas, ). HR: Rio Rancho 1 (Cardenas).