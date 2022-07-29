Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 right-hander Ben Bohlmann pitched a complete game to help Cheyenne to a 6-3 victory over Jackson in the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Thursday at Thorne-Rider Stadium in Sheridan.
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 second baseman Mason Tafoya dives to catch a throw while Jackson's Xander Witt slides into second during Cheyenne's 6-3 victory at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Thursday at Thorne-Rider Stadium in Sheridan.
Logan Anderson/Courtesy
SHERIDAN – Having a seasoned college returner start the fourth game of a state tournament on the mound is a luxury few American Legion teams enjoy, but Cheyenne Post 6 is one of them.
Part of the deepest pitching staff in Wyoming, Ben Bohlmann threw a complete game for the Sixers in their 6-3 win over Jackson at the Class AA state tournament Thursday in Sheridan.
Combined with Gillette’s 5-3 win over Sheridan earlier in the day, the victory leaves the Sixers (63-10) and the Roughriders (49-23) to battle it out for a state championship Friday.
The two will meet at 11 a.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium, with the Sixers on the cusp of their third consecutive state title, and 12th in the past 14 years. Because Gillette lost to Cheyenne on Wednesday, the undefeated Sixers need just one win on Friday, while one-loss Gillette needs to win twice.
Jackson jumped on Post 6 early Thursday, picking up three runs in the top of the first inning on a Matt Fisher home run. From that point on, however, Bohlmann dominated the Giants with an overpowering fastball. The righty held the Giants scoreless for the next six innings and struck out eleven.
“We are lucky to have the depth we have where Ben was fresh and ready to go for this game,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “Ben was fantastic. He came out and handled adversity in the first and bounced right back like a college guy would.”
With two relievers warming up in the bullpen and the Sixers clinging to a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bohlmann was at 90 pitches –15 from the American Legion Baseball pitch limit. He told Lain he wanted the ball in the seventh.
“I told coach Lain, ‘I want the ball, I want this to be my game,’” Bohlman said. “Thankfully, he put me out there and trusted me to go out again and get it done.”
The decision may have been made a little easier for Lain when first baseman Zack Costopoulos came up big at the plate in that critical sixth inning. With two outs and infielder Mason Tafoya on first base after a single, Costopoulos crushed a 2-0 pitch off the scoreboard beyond the right center field fence to give the Sixers a 6-3 cushion heading to the seventh inning.
“I was just looking for something over the outer half of the plate and waiting on it, (trying to) smash it backside.” Costopoulos said. “It was nice to get those insurance runs.”
Costopoulos, who finished the game 2 for 4, was also responsible for giving the Sixers the lead in the bottom of the fourth, when he drove home catcher Ty Lobmeyer with a two-out single to center field to make the score 4-3.
Tafoya continued his hot hitting on the week, finishing the game 3 for 4 with two runs scored. He is batting .462 through the first four games of the tournament. College returner Kelden Hastings added two hits and scored a run, while right fielder Dom Lopez added a single and an RBI. Senior Wyatt Haught had a sacrifice fly for the Sixers’ other RBI.
With the Roughriders serving as the host team, both the Sixers and Roughriders will play in the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette starting Wednesday.