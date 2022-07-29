SHERIDAN – Having a seasoned college returner start the fourth game of a state tournament on the mound is a luxury few American Legion teams enjoy, but Cheyenne Post 6 is one of them.

Part of the deepest pitching staff in Wyoming, Ben Bohlmann threw a complete game for the Sixers in their 6-3 win over Jackson at the Class AA state tournament Thursday in Sheridan.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus